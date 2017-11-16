London’s Old Vic Theatre Reveals 20 Staff Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

The Old Vic theatre in London says it has received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour by actor Kevin Spacey, who was the artistic director there between 2004 and 2015.

A number of people who have worked at the theatre claimed it was well known that Spacey groped and behaved in an inappropriate way with young men during that time.

The victims said they “felt unable to raise concerns”and that Spacey “operated without sufficient accountability”.

In a statement, the theatre said it “truly apologises” for “not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely” and announced a “commitment to a new way forward”.

The BBC say they have contacted Spacey’s legal representatives for comment.

The Old Vic’s announcement follows recent allegations of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour made against the double Oscar winner and former House of Cards actor while at the theatre.

Spacey has not responded to them.’

The actor’s behaviour was alleged to have ranged from making people feel uncomfortable to sexually inappropriate behaviour, the Old Vic investigation found.

No-one alleged rape but three people told the Old Vic they had contacted the police, while 14 of the 20 complainants were told by the investigators that they should consider going to the police.

There were 20 individual allegations and 16 were former staff, all of whom were men.

Lewis Silkin, the external law firm engaged by the theatre to conduct the investigation, said more than half the allegations were said to have taken place inside the Old Vic.

The investigation also found there was not widespread knowledge of Spacey’s alleged behaviour within the organisation, the law firm said.

With the exception of one of the claims, none of the reported incidents were raised formally or informally with management.

Spacey was invited to participate in the investigation but the Old Vic said he did not respond.

The investigation is continuing so more people can come forward.

Current artistic director Matthew Warchus said he had “genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward”.