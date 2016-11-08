Long Queues, Voting Machine Failures In Several US States

Long lines of voters waiting to cast their ballots has became the signature motif of Election Day in New York, Miami and Washington, DC.

Voting machine malfunction and computer glitches have affected voting in Utah and Pennsylvania.

Some Donald Trump supporters using automated voting machines have complained that their votes were being automatically switched to Hillary Clinton.

RT.com reports:

Over 200 million US citizens were registered to cast their votes on Election Day, with 50 million new registered voters since 2012.

Long lines stretched often a block long in parts of the New York, with voters waiting as long as an hour before entering the polling station.

New Yorkers continue to head to polls on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/3sRdSaQEEp — Ruptly (@Ruptly) 8 November 2016

😮 Epic voting line in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn (via @mrubez) pic.twitter.com/zWEmYWSHPH — Beth Ponsot (@bponsot) 8 November 2016

Super long lines in the East Village. Never seen so many people waiting to vote — in 3 decades. pic.twitter.com/EGqOe4ISBy — Andrew Jacobs (@AndrewJacobsNYT) 8 November 2016

Lines in Millburn, New Jersey

Long lines to vote in Millburn, NJ. This is Deerfield Elementary School @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/fkBha94E4Y — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) 8 November 2016

Lines in San Francisco, California

Long lines to vote in the Mission district. #Election2016 pic.twitter.com/WMBwXrhR9C — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) 8 November 2016

There were long lines in Arlington, Virginia as voters tried to cast their ballots before working hours

And lines in Phoenix, Arizona

Long lines of people waiting to #vote are wrapping around the Salvation Army building near Downtown Phoenix ASU Campus! @cronkitenews pic.twitter.com/7NHJtp4zXf — Hope Flores (@_HopeFlores) 8 November 2016

Poll organizers in New York allowed batches of people into the polling stations where they had to wait again before they could cast their vote.

Voting machine malfunction

Voting machine problems in at least one county in Southern Utah forced election officials to use paper ballots. The move could affect tens of thousands of voters, according to election officials. Utah accounts for six electoral votes.

Programming problems affected all voting in Washington County, with 52,000 registered voters are yet to cast their ballots. Utah Director of Elections Mark Thomas told the AP the programming problems were so far limited to one county. Election workers were trying to fix the computer problems so voters can vote later in the day.

There are about 80,000 total registered voters in Washington County. Some 28,000 have already cast their ballots through early voting.

In Pennsylvania, a swing state that accounts for 20 electoral votes, election judges in Clinton Township, Butler County confirmed to KDKA TV there were issues with two of their eight automated voting machines. Most of the issues came when people tried to vote straight party ticket.

One voter said when they wanted to vote for Republican Donald Trump their vote switched to Clinton.

“I went back, pressed Trump again. Three times I did this, so then I called one of the women that were working the polls over. And she said you must be doing it wrong. She did it three times and it defaulted to Hillary every time,” Bobbie lee Hawranko told KDKA TV.

Election officials said they have recalibrated the machine and are confident the problem is resolved.

Alleghany County also had some issues.

An election judge did now show up when the polls opened in Springdale Borough. Sheriff’s deputies eventually escorted her to site more than three hours after the polls opened.

Margaret Vernon had told deputies she was ill.

The Indiana Democratic Party sent out text messages to 2,000 voters sending them to the wrong polling places. Indiana gives 11 electoral votes