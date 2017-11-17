Lord Rothschild Feared Dead After Plane Crash In Buckinghamshire

Lord Jacob Rothschild and four other people are feared dead after a plane and helicopter crashed in mid-air over the Rothschild estate in Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon.

Wreckage from both aircraft fell from the sky after local residents reported hearing a loud bang shortly after midday. According to authorities, the pilot of the helicopter and its single passenger, as well as the pilot and a passenger of the plane all died in the crash.

A local resident, speaking to reporters, said: “My father heard a loud bang. My mother said a man, who I think was someone who had been out walking nearby, then went running up to the manor to say there had been a crash.”

“It didn’t happen directly over the grounds, but in woodland nearby. My father ran up to the scene. Everyone is helping the emergency services.”

BBC News – Aircraft and helicopter in mid-air crash in Waddesdon https://t.co/z0GWGpJFEE WHY IS THIS SIGNIFICANT? ITS A ROTHSCHILD HOUSE #QAnon — A Mountain (@annie_amountain) November 17, 2017

Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild, is a member of the powerful elite Rothschild banking family.

The Rothschild’s are commonly believed to have engineered WWI in order to force the British government into creating Israel by getting them to sign the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

Lord Rothschild also boasted that the New World Order, which is family heads, would be in place by 2018.

Daily Mail reports: At least seven fire engines and three search and rescue vehicles rushed to the scene after the first 999 call came in at 12.06pm.

Police vehicles arrived at the crash site and officers have put up evidence tents in the woodland. Crash experts are attempting to piece together what happened.

Rescue workers had launched the fire brigade’s drone over the fallen wreckage in a bid to locate any survivors, but it is understood no one was taken to hospital.

Flight data shows a two-seater helicopter was flying at 1,025ft in the area at the time, but suddenly went of radar shortly after 12 noon. It had only been in the air for 15 minutes.

The plane that crashed is believed to be a Cessna 152, a popular training aircraft which has space for only one pilot and one passenger.

A Cessna 152 took off from Wycombe Air Park around the same time as the helicopter. It disappeared from radar at the same time as the helicopter.

The plane thought to have been involved was made in 1982. The helicopter feared to have crashed was built earlier this year.

Staff from the Waddesdon Estate, which is managed by a foundation set up by the eminent Rothschild family, helped direct emergency vehicles to the scene of the tragedy as police threw up a massive cordon around the area to preserve the scene.

The grand country manor house, which was used in the filming of The Crown and The Queen starring Helen Mirren, is understood to have been hosting a Christmas Market at the time of the crash.

Staff from the Air Accident Investigation Branch have been drafted in to begin an inquiry into what led to the mid-air collision.

A spokesman for the AAIB said: ‘The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is sending a team to investigate a mid-air collision involving an aircraft and a helicopter near Aylesbury.’

RAF Halton, which is around 10 miles away, said no military aircraft had been involved.

A spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that neither of the aircraft concerned has a connection with either our air force nor the military, and this is as much as we know at this time.’