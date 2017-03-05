Loretta Lynch Calls For ‘Blood, Death On Streets’ To Protest Trump

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has called for civil war in the United States, demanding “marching“, “blood” and “death” in the streets until President Trump is dragged from office, in a chilling video posted to her Facebook page.

In the short and punchy video, Loretta Lynch begins by claiming that people are experiencing “great fear and uncertainty,” with the unstated implication that it is the President of the United States, Donald Trump, she is referring to.

Appearing nervous and exhausted, Lynch goes on to say that “our rights” are “being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back.” However despite the high emotion and fear mongering, the former Attorney General is unable to offer a single example of her claims.

The most shocking part of Lynch’s short speech comes when she urges Americans to take to the streets, declaring the answer to Trump lies in civil disobedience, violence and death. “We have done this before,” she said, “and we can do it again.”

“I know that this is a time of great fear and uncertainty for so many people,” Lynch says. “I know it’s a time of concern for people, who see our rights being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back. I know that this is difficult, but I remind you that this has never been easy. We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers.”

“It has been people, individuals who have banded together, ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals who have made the difference. They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again.”

The video was later posted to the Senate Democrats Facebook page as “words of inspiration”, suggesting that Democratic Party HQ is not viewing Lynch’s video as the embarrassing late-night work of a tired and emotional former civil servant, but rather as a rallying call for progressives across the country to march and sacrifice their blood and lives for the cause.

The timing of the call-to-arms has also raised eyebrows. Released late at night after a day of revelations concerning her former boss, Barack Obama, and his alleged “worse than Watergate” wiretapping of Trump Tower during the 2016 election, it seems that nervous, exhausted Loretta Lynch knows the gloves are coming off and the crimes of the Obama administration are going to be exposed one by one.