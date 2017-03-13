Loretta Lynch “Bent Over Backwards” To Grant Obama’s Wiretap Requests

Former military intelligence officer, Barry Thomas Neallon, claims that Loretta Lynch expedited the approval for two wiretap requests on Donald Trump, when leaned on by the Obama administration.

According to Neallon, Barack Obama abused his position as President to intimidate the former Attorney General into approving two FISA Court requests, after he failed to get them on his own.

“If Attorney General Lynch was processing applications for electronic eavesdropping warrants, then both her boss, Barack Obama, and her FBI chief, James Comey, had to know about the spying and the justification to invade the privacy of a presidential candidate from the opposition party,” Neallon claims.

Conservativebase.com reports:

Besides Neallon’s statement to Conservative Base, ABC News reported on Thursday that all of the applications to the FISA Court were authorized by Lynch.

“[Which] means that she chose not to investigate the Clinton Foundation for illegal activities but rather signed an application to wiretap President Trump,” stated Jim Hoft, the editor-in-chief for the Gateway Pundit website.

Just about every news story on the subject of the Trump wiretaps mentions that the FISA Court turned down the first request to wiretap Trump even though it was requested by Lynch herself. The fact the FISA judge nixed the warrant is evidence that the Justice Department did not even come close to satisfying the usually minimal standards for obtaining such warrants.

Out of close to 11,000 warrant applications during the Obama administration only two were rejected by the FISA Court. “It’s almost like getting an indictment from a grand jury. A decent prosecutor could get a ham sandwich indicted. Likewise, judges aren’t tough on warrants unless they believe the requester is on a ‘fishing expedition’ or the request is totally without merit,” said former police officer and corporate security director Iris Aquino.

When on Saturday morning President Trump’s tweeted that President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower in October 2016, the usual cabal of Democrats and news media outlets began their routine of casting doubts on Trump’s accusation. “It was as if they were saying ‘how dare you make outrageous allegations against Saint Barack,’” Aquino noted in a tongue-in-cheek quip.

Meanwhile, Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security adviser for Obama, told the news media over and over again that presidents can’t order a wiretap. He also cast doubts on the honesty of the new president.

Lynch made statements this week on a video and she’s heard encouraging protests and marches, blood in the streets and even death in order to stop and topple the Trump administration.