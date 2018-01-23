Ludacris Caught Promoting Lucifer To Millions Of Followers

Multi-platinum rapper and award-winning actor Ludacris has been exposed promoting Luciferianism, the teaching that God is evil and Lucifer is our savior, to tens of millions of young, impressionable followers on social media.

Posting on his verified Facebook page, which is followed by over 20 million young people, Ludacris posted a video which pushes the Luciferian ideology, and states “There is no evidence the Devil is evil. Maybe Lucifer is just misunderstood?“

“Satan is just trying to do some good, but gets a little carried away sometimes,” the video posted by Ludacris claims, going as far as suggesting that “Satan plays Good Cop and Jesus plays Bad Cop in the New Testament.“

It’s not the first time Ludacris, who starred in all seven Fast And Furious films and was named on Forbes “Hip-Hop Cash Kings” list, has sparked controversy in recent months.

Just five days after the Las Vegas massacre, the Grammy award-winning rapper released a disturbing music video, Vices, which was filmed in the same Mandalay Bay hotel room occupied by Stephen Paddock during the shooting.

The video, featuring Ludacris and friends, promotes Illuminati symbolism and features a double entendre hook in the chorus in which Luda chants “Vices, ISIS, Vices, ISIS“. The final scene in the video features lifeless bodies scattered around the infamous Mandalay Bay hotel room, with the pyramid structure of the Luxor Hotel visible in the distance.

Luciferianism is the idea that Lucifer gifted Adam and Eve with creative intellect in the Garden of Eden and taught man he could become God through the use of his human intelligence. The ideology claims the Christian God of the Bible is actually an evil oppressor and that Lucifer is the liberator of humanity.

New World Order

This idea is the pillar of the Mystery Babylon traditions, which is the the philosophy the New World Order is built upon.

Ludacris’ promotion of Lucifarianism is merely the latest example of a public figure normalizing the agenda of the New World Order. Jay-Z described Jesus Christ as “the original fake news“ late in 2017. Miley Cyrus said “Hail Satan” on live radio and claimed she has a closer relationship with the devil than with her “earthly father”, Billy Ray.

Rihanna was caught telling children in Barbados that “if Jesus hasn’t answered your prayers, try praying to Satan.”

These incidents have sparked fears around the world that the Illuminati have moved onto the next phase of their New World Order masterplan, and have begun openly promoting dark spirituality as a viable religious choice for those seeking guidance.

Ludacris’ attempt to normalize Luciferianism, telling his followers that Lucifer is misunderstood, is not just attention-seeking social media behavior from a popular entertainer. It is subversive evil.