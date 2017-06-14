Macron To Place France Under Permanent Martial Law

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to place France under permanent martial law, citing ‘terrorism’ as his excuse to do so.

The new bill being proposed by the French government will ensure that the current state of emergency, which was put in place following the Paris attack on November 13, 2015, will remain permanent – effectively meaning that all of the civil liberties “temporarily” taken away from French citizens will never be returned.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The bill will turn warrant-less property searches as well as house arrests into everyday life.

Protest marches are to be banned, under the bill; places of worship that are suspected of sharing “extremist” views along with electronic tagging for surveillance purposes are also on the docket.

The power shift would be absolutely absurd and would effectively turn France into a pseudo-police state. Perhaps globalists are using the threat of Islam to consolidate their power through new police freedoms that limit their citizens’ powers.

The Daily Caller reports:

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to end France’s 19-month state of emergency by effectively turning it into a permanent reality.

“They tell us we’re ending the state of emergency, but they are actually making it eternal. It’s an intellectual scam,” Marie-Jane Ody, vice president of a union representing judges, told French newspaper Le Figaro in a June 8 article. “Imagine a fascist-like group rises to power. All the legal instruments would be in place to commit abuse.”