Macron Says Door Still Open For UK To Change Its Mind Over Brexit

The French president Emmanuel Macron has said the ‘door remains open’ to Britain remaining in the EU until the talks end.

‘Of course the door remains open, always open until the Brexit negotiations come to an end’ he said after talks with Theresa May in Paris.

The Independent reports:

Mr Macron said it was not for him to say whether the decision should be questioned. “Once the negotiations have started we should be well aware that it’ll be more difficult to move backwards.”

Alongside him, the British Prime Minister dodged a question about whether she would pursue a “softer” Brexit after her election setback, insisting there was a “unity of purpose” in the UK about leaving.

And she refused to respond to John Major’s warning of the danger of violence returning to Northern Ireland if she strikes a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, to prop her up in Parliament.

Instead, on the withdrawal talks, Ms May claimed: “I confirmed to President Macron that the timetable for the Brexit negotiation remains on course and will begin next week.”

However, in Brussels, it was reported that the British delegation was unable to say on what date it wanted the talks to start when asked to do so by Michael Barnier, the European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator.

Almost certainly, they will not get underway next Monday as Ms May had promised repeatedly during the election campaign.

On whether the terms of Brexit would now change, the Prime Minister said only: “I think there is a unity of purpose among people in the United Kingdom.

“It’s a unity of purpose, having voted to leave the EU, that their Government gets on with that and makes a success of it, and we are committed to developing a deep and special partnership with the EU.”

Intriguingly, Mr Macron’s comments came just hours after Wolfgang Schäuble, the powerful German finance minister, sent out an identical message – saying the UK would find “open doors” in Brussels if it decided not to leave the EU.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Mr Schäuble said: “The British Government has said we will stay with the Brexit. We take the decision as a matter of respect. But if they wanted to change their decision, of course, they would find open doors.”