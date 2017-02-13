Maduro Kicks CNN Out Of Venezuela For Spreading Fake News

President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he wanted CNN out of Venezuela, accusing the network of spreading fake news.



“CNN does not need to put its nose in Venezuela … I want CNN well away from here” Maduro said adding that they misrepresent the truth and meddle in issues that are not its concern.

Zero Hedge reports

“CNN, do not get into the affairs of Venezuelans. I want CNN well away from here. Outside of Venezuela. Do not put your nose in Venezuela,” said Maduro during a political statement. Quoted by Fox News, Maduro made the comment after blaming the U.S. network of distorting the facts when reporting on irregularities at a Caracas public high school.

“Some media like CNN tried to manipulate. They cannot manipulate! That is our business, of the Venezuelans,” he said.

Last week PanAmPost reported that a student demanded on national television that the president improve the conditions of his school, asking for security, infrastructure and food so his classmates wouldn’t faint from hunger anymore. CNN en Español visited the high school and talked with the staff about the student, and whether Maduro had made any improvements since that incident only to discover he had not.

Maduro said the young woman “uncovered a situation that had to be spoken about” adding that “I want the youth to tell the truth, to be critical and revolutionary, for us to go to solve the problems,” he said. “To attend to those problems, we must build a sense of belonging in each school. Lyceum belongs to me and I must take care of it.”