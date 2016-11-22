Mainstream Media “F**king Pissed” At Trump – Vow To “Take Him Down”

Following Trump’s dressing down of mainstream media executives yesterday at a closed door meeting, many participants have fired back at Trump saying that they’re “emotionally f-ing pissed” at him.

Trump lashed out at media executives and anchors at Trump Tower on Monday, accusing them of being biased in their election coverage, and referring to them as a bunch of “dishonest, deceitful liars.” Trump singled out CNN, saying to president Jeff Zucker “I hate your network, everyone at CNN is a liar and you should be ashamed.”

Zerohedge.com reports:

Despite the conversation being completely off the record, many of the “emotionally fucking pissed” media anchors have decided to blow their embargoes and lash out at Trump. According to one source interviewed by the New Yorker, the meeting at Trump Tower was “fucking outrageous.” The same source also questioned how he could remain impartial after the meeting saying “How can this not influence coverage?”…yes, because coverage was so impartial up until yesterday.

Another participant at the meeting said that Trump’s behavior was “totally inappropriate” and “fucking outrageous.” The television people thought that they were being summoned to ask questions; Trump has not held a press conference since late July. Instead, they were subjected to a stream of insults and complaints—and not everyone absorbed it with pleasure.

“I have to tell you, I am emotionally fucking pissed,” another participant said. “How can this not influence coverage? I am being totally honest with you. Toward the end of the campaign, it got to a point where I thought that the coverage was all about [Trump’s] flaws and problems. And that’s legit. But, I thought, O.K., let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. After the meeting today, though—and I am being human with you here—I think, Fuck him! I know I am being emotional about it. And I know I will get over it in a couple of days after Thanksgiving. But I really am offended. This was unprecedented. Outrageous!”

Participants said that Trump did not raise his voice, but that he went on steadily at the start of the meeting about how he had been treated poorly. “It was all so Trump,” one said. “He is like this all the time. He’ll freeze you out and then be nice and humble and sort of want you to like him.”

“But he truly doesn’t seem to understand the First Amendment,” the source continued. “He doesn’t. He thinks we are supposed to say what he says and that’s it.”

And, as the eloquent Kellyanne Conway pointed out in her opening response last night on the Megyn Kelly show, negative reactions, like the one above, went a long way toward helping Trump win the presidency.

“Fairness is actually not having presumptive negativity written about you and always assuming the worst about you. And I think that Donald Trump has faced an unprecedented avalanche of critical coverage when he was running and frankly i think, in part, he owes his victory to that. There was a backlash against the elites, a backlash against those who were telling Americans what is important to them.”

What are the chances that the mainstream media figures out before 2020 that by relentlessly attacking Trump they’re actually helping him?