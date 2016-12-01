Mainstream Media Caught Covering Up Pizzagate Scandal

Social media is currently being rocked by one of the biggest pedophile scandals in modern history, which the mainstream media is choosing to ignore.

“Pizzagate” threatens to rock the very foundations of the U.S. political system as it implicates some of the most powerful and influential politicians of our age.

The scandal first erupted on social media sites such as Reddit and 4Chan, in the early days of the recent U.S. elections.

Internet sleuths, searching through the John Podeta Wikileaks emails, found a pizzeria in Washington D.C. named “Comet Ping Pong” that appeared to act as a front for a pedophile organization used for human trafficking and child sex services for Washington’s rich and elite.

James Alefantis, owner of Comet Ping Pong’s pizzeria, is now at the center of these claims and has been found to have close connections with the Clintons, Barack Obama, John Podesta, Tony Podesta and George Soros.

It has been documented that US President Barack Obama donated tens of thousands of dollars to the pedophile organisation. In an e-mail to the pizzeria, Obama ordered $65,000 worth of “pizza” and “hot dogs” to be delivered to a private party.

PIZZA CODE FOR CHILD ABUSE

Below are a selection of code words used in various emails from top politicians that describe the type of child abuse services they ordered from the pizzeria:

Hotdog: Boy

Pizza: Girl

Cheese: Little girl

Pasta: Little boy

Hazelnut, pistachio: The color of the peson’s skin

More on Pizzagate code words…

MAINSTREAM MEDIA COVERUP

The silence from mainstream media outlets such the BBC, CNN, the New York Times, and The Guardian is likely to be a sign that the scandal is genuine due to legal threats originating in Washington D.C.

Not a single mainstream media outlet has yet to debunk any of these claims, which is very unusual for a prolific story as controversial as this one.

According to Europol, over 10,000 missing refugee children went missing as soon as they entered Europe recently.

The FBI Director also admitted that America is suffering a “pedophile epidemic”.

Where are all these missing children going? And why aren’t the media doing more to uncover who is behind the “pedophile epidemic” in America? Pizzagate has the potential to drain the pedophile swamp in Washington D.C. and beyond …