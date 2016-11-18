Malik Obama Blasts Mainstream Media As ‘Fake News’

Barack Obama’s half brother, Malik Obama, has called on the public to boycott mainstream media, labelling them as mostly “fake news”.

In a series of tweets, Malik blasted news outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times as being biased against Donald Trump.

Everybody. Please boycott CNN! — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) November 16, 2016

Infowars.com reports:

Malik’s latest tweets follow statements over the weekend concerning unfair coverage from the New York Times and other establishment outlets still hellbent on publishing negative stories about President-Elect Donald Trump.

Regarding weekend coverage, the president-elect himself slammed The Times specifically on Twitter Sunday.

Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the "Trump phenomena" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

The @nytimes states today that DJT believes "more countries should acquire nuclear weapons." How dishonest are they. I never said this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change – doubt it? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

On Tuesday, Malik echoed Trump’s sentiments deeming the New York Times “corrupt and dishonest,” and tweeted an article from the Times focusing on Trump’s reported transition team troubles.

CORRUPT & DISHONEST NEW YORK TIMES!!! https://t.co/zJigm3nDhs — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) November 15, 2016

Trump on Wednesday followed up his previous statements disputing the New York Times’ reportage by labeling it a “failing” paper, saying they “looked like fools in their coverage” of his transition team.

The failing @nytimes story is so totally wrong on transition. It is going so smoothly. Also, I have spoken to many foreign leaders. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

I have recieved and taken calls from many foreign leaders despite what the failing @nytimes said. Russia, U.K., China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

Australia, New Zealand, and more. I am always available to them. @nytimes is just upset that they looked like fools in their coverage of me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

Obama later turned his attention to CNN, stating it “has ZERO CREDIBILITY,” and MSNBC, wishing a simple phrase could make it vanish.

CNN has ZERO CREDIBILITY! — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) November 16, 2016

Abrakadabra! Make MSNBC go away! — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) November 16, 2016

Malik has also accused his home country Kenya of having a “corrupt media” that can be bought off:

Kenya: CROOKED & CORRUPT MEDIA AND PRESS! If you want them to write something; give them some money! — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) November 14, 2016

Obama made his support of Trump clear earlier this year when he told the New York Post he liked the businessman’s tell-it-like-it-is approach.

“I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart,” Malik told The Post. “Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I would like to meet him.”

“Mr. Trump is providing something new and something fresh,” he said.

Wow, President Obama's brother, Malik, just announced that he is voting for me. Was probably treated badly by president-like everybody else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

Malik also made headlines when images from his wedding were uncovered showing his brother, President Obama, wearing a traditional Muslim dress as his best man. Malik’s Twitter profile also features an image of him posing with President Obama while outfitted in Muslim garb.

Amid accusations of anti-Trump bias, The New York Times last week wrote a letter to readers regarding its slanted election coverage, promising subscribers it would “rededicate” itself to honest journalism after horrifically inaccurate predictions of a Hillary Clinton win.

Letter to NYT readers from Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and Dean Baquet pic.twitter.com/jORqzx3BA9 — Sydney Ember (@melbournecoal) November 11, 2016

Toward the start of the month, The New York Times reported a 95.7 percent dip in quarterly profits.

“Net profit attributable to the newspaper publisher fell to $406,000, or break-even per share, in the third quarter, from $9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier,” reported the Daily Mail.