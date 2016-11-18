Latest

Malik Obama Blasts Mainstream Media As ‘Fake News’

Malik Obama, Barack's brother, slams mainstream media for publishing 'fake news'

Barack Obama’s half brother, Malik Obama, has called on the public to boycott mainstream media, labelling them as mostly “fake news”.

In a series of tweets, Malik blasted news outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times as being biased against Donald Trump.

Infowars.com reports:

Malik’s latest tweets follow statements over the weekend concerning unfair coverage from the New York Times and other establishment outlets still hellbent on publishing negative stories about President-Elect Donald Trump.

Regarding weekend coverage, the president-elect himself slammed The Times specifically on Twitter Sunday.

On Tuesday, Malik echoed Trump’s sentiments deeming the New York Times “corrupt and dishonest,” and tweeted an article from the Times focusing on Trump’s reported transition team troubles.

Trump on Wednesday followed up his previous statements disputing the New York Times’ reportage by labeling it a “failing” paper, saying they “looked like fools in their coverage” of his transition team.

Obama later turned his attention to CNN, stating it “has ZERO CREDIBILITY,” and MSNBC, wishing a simple phrase could make it vanish.

Malik has also accused his home country Kenya of having a “corrupt media” that can be bought off:

Obama made his support of Trump clear earlier this year when he told the New York Post he liked the businessman’s tell-it-like-it-is approach.

“I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart,” Malik told The Post. “Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I would like to meet him.”

“Mr. Trump is providing something new and something fresh,” he said.

Malik also made headlines when images from his wedding were uncovered showing his brother, President Obama, wearing a traditional Muslim dress as his best man. Malik’s Twitter profile also features an image of him posing with President Obama while outfitted in Muslim garb.

malik-with-barack

Amid accusations of anti-Trump bias, The New York Times last week wrote a letter to readers regarding its slanted election coverage, promising subscribers it would “rededicate” itself to honest journalism after horrifically inaccurate predictions of a Hillary Clinton win.

newyorktimes-presidency-graph

Toward the start of the month, The New York Times reported a 95.7 percent dip in quarterly profits.

“Net profit attributable to the newspaper publisher fell to $406,000, or break-even per share, in the third quarter, from $9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier,” reported the Daily Mail.

