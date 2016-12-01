Man Casually Steals $1.6M Gold Bucket From Armored Truck

A video shows a man brazenly helping himself to a real-life pot of gold from an unattended armoured truck in Manhattan during broad daylight.

The audacious crook casually walked up to the back of a parked armored truck and snatched an aluminium pail containing gold worth an estimated $1.6 million.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery in Midtown Manhattan, showing the suspect running away with 86 pounds of gold flakes.

ABC News reports:

The alleged theft happened earlier this fall in midtown Manhattan, on Sept. 29 at about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the New York Police Department on Tuesday.

The video, obtained by ABC News, was captured near the corner of 5th Avenue and 48th Street and shows the suspect fleeing on foot with the stolen black, aluminum 5 gallon pail.

The armored truck had been parked in midtown Manhattan at the time of the alleged theft, the NYPD said. There were no reported injuries connected to the incident, the police department added.

The police are seeking an individual they described as a male, Hispanic 5’6″, 150 lbs, 50-60 years old who was wearing a black vest, green shirt and blue jeans. The man is also visible in the video.

Anyone with information in regards to the alleged theft is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (for Spanish). All calls are kept strictly confidential. The public can also submit tips at Crime Stoppers’ website at www.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.com or by texting 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.