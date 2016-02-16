Latest

Man Cures Lung Cancer With Cannabis Oil

Posted on February 16, 2016 by Carol Adl in Health // 18 Comments

Man Cures Lung Cancer With Cannabis Oil

A 50-year-old man from Illinois who was diagnosed with “incurable inoperable” lung and pericardial heart sac cancer, was told by his doctors he had about a year to live with the aid of chemotherapy.

Darren Miller began looking desperately for a cure beyond chemotherapy, which left him with “blisters on his mouth, blood hands and feet” according to his Facebook page. Then he found and decided to supplement the treatments with cannabis oil.

cannabis

Activist post reports:

As you may or may not know, the survival rate of lung cancer is incredibly grim. It is estimated that the prognosis for Stage IA non-small cell lung cancer is less than 50%. Sadly, this drops as the cancer progresses. For a Stage IV patient, the likelihood of recovery is 1%.

Aware of the odds against him, patient Darren Miller decided to supplement his chemotherapy treatments with cannabis oil. Clearly, he didn’t just want to extend his life, he wanted to save it.

After researching the benefits of cannabis oil and reading hundreds of other people’s personal stories of healing, Miller was confident the treatment was right for him.

Miller’s wife quit her job so they could qualify for medical assistance, and they moved to California where he could supplement with the controversial treatment legally.

Seven months later, Darren is officially cancer-free and has the hospital documents to prove it.

cannabis1

He told an affiliate of CBS News:

Today, which is seven months later, they tell me I am completely cancer-free – not remission. I’ve cured my cancer. Now, am I giving credit to the cannabis oil? Absolutely. Am I giving credit to chemo? I would have to say yes, too. I did both.

After recovering from the ‘incurable’ cancer, Miller and his wife moved back to Illinois. He now runs a “compassionate cannabis” program to help others who are struggling like he was.

Darren Millers story is similar to that of David Hibbit, the 33 year old British man who was given 18 months to live by his doctors.

Hibbit managed to cure his terminal ‘incurable’ bowel cancer by turning away from conventional treatments and using cannabis oil instead.

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at Your News Wire
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

Related Articles

  • poeavor

    What brand did he used

    • delores001

      Study cannabis oil. There’s different strains for certain medical problems

    • Jimmy Johnson

      He used a high THC strain. That’s easy enough to come by.

  • Darren MacKay

    Unfortunately, many will die-because Governments Control over our Rights and Freedoms.

    Sadly also, is the fact that Cigarettes are LEGAL, which are know to cause many Health Problems!

  • Patricia Warren

    “My name is Patricia and I am a healthy and active 52 year old female. In March of 2013, I was diagnosed with an intramedulary spinal tumor at L1. In June of 2013, 40% of the tumor was removed by UCSF and was biopsied as a Grade 1 Astrocytoma and I was prescribed 37 rounds of radiation. By August of 2013, the tumor had not only completely grown back, but had increased in size…about 3 centimeters tall and over a centimeter wide. At this point, it was pushing on the spinal cord enough that I was losing function of bowel, bladder, and especially, right leg. USCF admitted me as an emergency and they excised the entire tumor, which then biopsied as a Grade 4 Glioblastoma. More radiation ensued and almost a year of Temodar. Just over a year later, in October of 2014, it was discovered that the Glioblastoma had returned in its entirety and was once again taking away my function. In November of 2014, I went through 10 massive radiation treatments. In conjunction with what was said to be extreme and unconventional radiation, I also started a regimen of [Constance’s] Cannabis Oil. Slowly, I built my tolerance until I hit the full dose. I followed the regimen for 3 months starting in November of 2014 and finished in January of 2015. In December of 2014, I also started Avistan and CCNU as my chemo. In March of 2015, the MRI’s showed a significant reduction in the size of the tumor. Both my oncologist and my radiologist seemed both impressed and excited at such significant results which leads me to believe they didn’t expect such a drastic change in my status.” i am so happy for sharing this testimony,my advice to you people that think that their is no cure for cancer,just contact and get the oil treatment from Rick Simpson try it and you will not regret it because it truly works and here is his email(ricksimpsoncancercure82@gmail.com) Thanks and God bless you?

  • Alfred Gonkarnou Gono

    My Wife Stage IV breast cancer and MS has just been cured with the cannabis oil gotten from drolokumspelltemple@gmail.com cannabis oil is great medication. To hell with the government and their insane policy, we have a medication that is hundred percent assured to cure cancer and you don’t need to spend so much money on anymore on chemo, radiation or surgeries that wouldn’t work.
    Where to purchase, contact via >drolokumspelltemple@gmail.com visit my website on http://www.drolokumspelltemple.webs.com or call +2348161554365 or add him on whatsapp +2348158836673
    My family is now a brand new one, so stop your worries and go get your medication and set the family free of the deadly disease that hold no respect to family harmony.
    Make your health a better one by using cannabis oil in your everyday life.
    contact Dr olokum for all type of cancer

    thanks to jessica doris

  • love forum

    to give you a quick update on my Health after years now (after almost 3 months of treatment i was doing quite well seen [seeing] the circumstances)-i was totally cured and (CANCER FREE) Almost 2 and half years now I’m off treatment for years now- NO pain NO Signs of cancer after multiple tests: NO SIGN OF CANCER. Contact Dr Kish for the cure of your cancer today via email: drkish022@outlook.com for your own oil.

  • Gregg Andrew

    We have Quality Rick Simpson Cannabis oil and medical marijuana for smokers, cancer cure, insomnia, Diabetes,Herpes,back pain, to reduce stress and other illness. We are selling our products at very negotiable and workable prices. Apart from our very magnificent prices, when you buy from us, you are assured of the highest quality and purity available in the market, with a guaranteed discreet courier shipping or a special 24 hours confidential overnight delivery of the product to your address. We respect and value your privacy and will not share your information with anyone. We offer discreet and Reliable packaging and delivery. -Fast and reliable shipment within 24hours within the US and 48 hours internationally, using courier service , Email: drfredmedicalcentre@gmail.com

    God bless…….,.
    Gregg..

  • hukines wood

    ..I’ve had BRAIN CANCER problem over 4 years. I tried everything, of course I went to the doctor. about a hundred times, and though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr.boadi contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. boadi herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. boadi and very happy with my hubby and family.his email or contact his hot line:+2348062411614 so any type of disease HIV/AIDS,CANCER, ALS, Hepatitis C, PCV.. HERPES,through his via email;boadiherbalclinic@gmail.com

  • mary henderson

    Hello friends, this might be very helpful, My grand momma was diagnosed with lobular Breast cancer last year, we were all sad, but luckily after watching and learning about Rick Simpson cannabis oil, there was hope, we got the oil from Mr Rick Simpson and used it, now my grand momma is free from pains and her cancer problems are all over forever. Thank God, I can give you Mr Simpson contact where we got the cannabis oil from. You can contact him through this email address…… Ricksimpsoncancercure1@gmail.com. Thanks

  • elizabeth

    Thank you Dr. Rick Simpson for curing my cancer and taking away sorrow in my life. I was diagnose with skin and prostrate cancer one year, and ever since then i have done a lot of Chemo and Radiation that have not help me, but only damaged my immune system and render me weak and helpless. I came across Quality Rick Simpson Cannabis oil,that cured all type of cancer.it also reduces stress and other illness.I have read about the oil a lot and saw the Post that Dr. Rick could provide me with cannabis Oil here is the State for the procurement of this medication, to my surprise the medication was procured and delivered within 24 hours and i have been on treatment for the past one months. Am now here to testify that am no longer a cancer patient. I have experience a total transformation in my life with Dr. Rick cannabis oil service. It worked exactly as the he prescribed it. For all cancer patients that lives in American region, Asia and Europe at large, go get your cannabis oil by contacting the office for your oil today
    email rickcannabisoil11@gmail.com
    Telephone…….+12392065906

  • patrick ogala

    These big companies only care about money and profits they could get.
    They don’t care what will be the effect of their greediness to all the
    people and their surroundings what really causes cancer are all this
    preserve food they are making, how can a preserve food last for three
    months, i have been buying preserved food for my kids as a single father
    because i do not have enough time for my kids due to my job, then
    suddenly my first daughter feel sick and i quickly run a check on her
    and discovered she was diagnosed of cancer, as a Doctor i looked for
    cure but couldn’t find any my daughter started taking drugs like her
    whole life depends on it, it wasn’t working the cancer was still
    spreading i searched more on the internet i found a testimony on how it
    cured someone then .i copied the email immediately the email
    ricksimpsoncannabisoil41@gmail.com i wrote to this very email
    ricksimpsoncannabisoil41@gmail.com, in an hour i got a feedback asking
    me few questions, and enlightened me on how to get the oil in the next
    48hours, i placed my order and in the next 48hours the medication oil
    got to me in Nairobi Kenya immediately my daughter started using the
    oil, it been two months now, since my daughter has been using the
    medication oil and the cancerous problems are gone this very fact was
    clarified by me and other doctors
    i put up this piece of testimony
    for the sake of those once who need this oil to please don’t die in
    silence their is a cure for your cancer today email:
    ricksimpsoncannabisoil41@gmail.com and get the oil.

  • Dr stephen yakoma

    My good people i send you all my greetings my name is Dr Stephen Yakoma i am here to tell you about my medications what i do and what i treat i am a doctor of herbs i treat all type of diseases with my traditional herbal medications mix with natural roots and cannabis oil just only a contact can make you live your life as you want i treat any kind of cancer and skin infections such as Cervical cancer Pelvic pain, Vaginal bleeding, Increased vaginal discharge/ Bleeding disorders, Hypertension Dizziness, Asymptomatic, High Blood Pressure Mouth ulcer Epilepsy Tonic–clonic seizure, Blank Stare, Mental confusion, Medulloblastoma Celiac disease, Vaginal bleeding, Increased vaginal discharge. Dehydration, Enophthalmia, Nausea, Dizziness HIV/AIDS, Kidney disease, Hepatitis/Arthritis/Asthma/Diabetes, Joint pain, Perianal pain, Nausea, Lymphadenopathy, Candidiasis, Paresthesia, Opportunistic infection, Herpes simplex, Spinal cord injury, Stroke/Sickle cell anemia, low sperm count i have different herbs mix for every sickness contact us now via emails canceroiltreatment@gmail.com, and drstephenyakomaherbalhome@gmail.com

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire