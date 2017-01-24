Man Totally Loses It When Trump Is Sworn In

The following video shows a desperate protester totally losing it when Donald Trump is sworn in as America’s 45th president.

His sad world completely fell apart when Trump took the oath,

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.“

The video is contributed by The Daily Sheeple:

We can’t help but laugh.

The Funniest Video You’ll See All Day… Trust Us: Protester Totally Loses It At The Very Second Trump Is Sworn In