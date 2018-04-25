This Man Shames Tesla By Inventing Electric Car That Doesn’t Need Charging

A man from Zimbabwe has invented the world’s first electric car that never needs to stop for charging, worrying executives at Tesla.

Amid a total media blackout, Sangulani Chikumbutso unveiled the first ever electric powered car and hybrid helicopter that are powered via electromagnetic waves and radio frequencies.

As his website explains:

“By revealing undisclosed substance (industry secreted) to radio wavelengths, the Eco-friendly power generator has the capacity to funnel the power generated into function electrical energy. His assertion is always that he has moved past the rules of preservation of energy as generally comprehended as equivalent shift of energy from a single form to a different one proclaiming that this kind of “discovery” displays the application of basic gel battery packs in series of 220 volts generating a greater output in electrical power (500,000 Watts). We aren’t certain how this claim could be allayed, therefore we wish at some discussion board researchers will put the statements to test.”

Collective-evolution.com reports: This may be old news to some, but Collective Evolution recently came across it. A news broadcast from Zimbabwe aired the story, one of Africa’s news leaders SABC Digital News.

You would think that an electric car that does not require a charge, and can basically run indefinitely (as long as the parts stay intact) would be huge news. But, it’s not, and it seems such technologies never are.

So what’s happening now? According to the Zambian Observer,

“The United States government has given Zimbabwe’s prolific inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso a new home in its populous state of California. Chikumbutso is the founder of Saith Holdings Inc. under which he made headlines for his serial innovations which include the world’s first ever green power generator which can produce electricity using radio frequencies, an electric powered car which doesn’t consume fuel, a fuelled helicopter and many more.”

Right now, he is residing in California. Why did they do this? Was it because they came across a revolutionary with the power to change the world, or is it because they want to keep that which threatens their entire geo-political framework close to home so they can keep an eye on it, and control it? Who knows. But it’s always important to question the intentions of our government.

When I read the article in the Zambian Observer , coupled with the fact that the United States government instantaneously showed interest on a story that hasn’t received any publicity, I thought of Stan Meyer, another person who actually invented a water powered car, which also received very little attention when it came to making the news available to the masses. Today, it’s a fairly well known story due to the mass awareness that has been created around the story. Stan’s invention was picked up very briefly by a local news station in Ohio. You can view his patent HERE, it also describes the whole process.

According to a news broadcast that aired decades ago, the Pentagon sent over a Colonel to check out the technology…

“We recently took a scientific delegation to witness Stan’s work…and came back saying, this is one of the most important inventions of the century.”

– Leonard Holihan, from the Advanced Energy Research Institute at the time (source)