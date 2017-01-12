Man Gets Ticket For Warming Up Car In Own Driveway

In cash-strapped police state USA you could get fined for heating up your car.

A Michigan man was ticketed $128 for heating up his car in his own driveway.

Nick Taylor took to Facebook to express his fury after he was ticketed $128 for warming up his own car in his own driveway.

He had left his car to warm up unattended with the keys in the ignition on his driveway in Roseville, Michigan.

For doing what anyone would do on a cold day, Taylor was issued a ticket by the neighbourhood police.

He was gone for no more than five minutes, only to return and find a ticket that read, “vehicle parked in drive with keys in ignition, motor running — no one around.”

Fox8.com reports:

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says leaving the key in your vehicle while it is unattended is “a public safety issue.” If you use a remote starter and the key isn’t in the car, it is OK.

On Thursday, an angry Taylor took to Facebook about the incident.

“Let’s all take a moment to thank officer dip**** K. Keary for wasting the taxpayer’s money and giving me a ticket for warming up my car in my own driveway,” the post read.

“Unattended car?” Taylor said. “I’ve done this every day for seven years. Every person warms up their car. We live in Michigan.”

Hundreds of people replied to the post, many wondering why this is something police would ticket.

One post read, “This is so unnecessary” while another simply asked “why.”

The photo has more than 13,000 shares, 4,900 comments and 4,600 likes.