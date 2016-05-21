Latest

Man To Fly Plane Into Building To Settle 9/11 Conspiracy Debate

A businessman plans to fly a jumbo jet plane into a building to settle the 9/11 conspiracy debate

American businessman, Paul Salo, has decided to “recreate” the 9/11 attacks by purchasing a Boeing 747 and crashing it into the side of a building at 500 mph in Thailand. 

Salo says the 9/11 reconstruction is aimed at confirming or debunking the 9/11 conspiracy theory that the twin towers were brought down by controlled demolitions.

Paul Salo explains:

We’re going to purchase a 747 or equivalent aircraft that’s about to go out of service, we’re going to fill it full of jet fuel, we’re going to purchase a building that’s about to be torn down in the countryside… and we’re going to crash it at 900km per hour into that building.

Mirror.co.uk reports:

“If there’s just a smoking hole in the building and nothing happens, you pretty much know it was a hoax, right? Cos it’s obvious, right?

“Sure, some people might be upset, but we deserve to find out what happened.”

Mr Salo, who grew up in California, adds that he believes the reconstruction will discover there was “similar physics” which caused the twin towers to collapse.

The terror attacks killed 2,996 people after two Boeing 767 planes hit the towers in New York on September 11, 2001.

Internet conspiracy theorists have long claimed that the World Trade Centre towers would not have crumpled so quickly – and that it was an ‘inside job’.

Theorists suggested that the towers would not have caved inwards, the same way as a controlled demotion.

Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 added suspicion after detailing links between former president George Bush’s family, the U.S. Government and the Bin Laden family.

Cult film Loose Change, another 9/11 documentary, claimed that the attacks were planned by U.S. government insiders.

  • David

    I recall they were actually 757’s, even much smaller than 767’s. So if this building doesn’t pancake into its own footprint even when hit by a gigantic 747, that would demonstrate the point. But the point is already proved without it, and someone will point out that the building chosen isn’t framed the same way as the twin towers. Anyway I respect his interest in confirmation by experiment.

  • Dan Sheppard

    A great idea, if he can manage to get that plane to reach that high of a speed at such a low altitude without any issues before impact (such as control surface stress). The planes used on 9/11 were modified drones, remotely control to impact a computer server on the floor it impacted. It will be fun to watch this though!

    • Christian Thomas

      Well he won’t be able to get it to reach that speed, will he? There simply isn’t the power for that speed except at cruising altitudes.

  • Three Phased

    Wow, who built duplicates of the Twin Towers in Thailand? Did they use the same construction methods and materials? And who is going to pilot the plane??

  • Javo Santo

    Just one more piece of evidence that will help people open their eyes to the truth

  • CashMoneys

    Isn’t this interesting – he doesn’t want to pay for this himself, it seems…
    https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/september-11th-redux
    (Whoops, it got shut down:
    http://nymag.com/selectall/2016/05/crowdfunding-campaign-to-recreate-9-11-gets-shut-down.html )

    And here it claims he wants to sell tickets to the event at $5K a pop:
    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/businessman-to-recreate-911-attacks-in-bid-to-end-conspiracy-theories-a7033181.html

    He’s a “businessman”, all right!

  • JDW

    Idiot. Every conspiracy theory has been fully debunked by engineers and scientists. And let’s remember that G. Bush was POTUS on 9/11 — if it was an inside job the MSM (puppet masters of our far Left politicians) would have crucified him.

    • Katana Man

      Lol retard. Architects for 911 proved otherwise.

