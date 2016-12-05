Manchester Pub Will Open On Christmas Day To Feed The Homeless

A pub in Manchester’s city centre will be opening its doors to feed the homeless on Christmas Day.

The Old Nags Head in Jacksons Row will be serving free food and drinks as well as handing out clothes to vulnerable people in the city.

The Manchester Evening News reports:

Instead of spending Christmas Day with his family, the pub’s licensee Sean Brett says he and two members of staff, who have volunteered to work, will put on an event to ensure everyone can get in the festive spirit.

Mr Brett, 53, said he was inspired to do something after coming into contact with the city’s homeless while going about his business across Manchester.

He said: “I come into work every day at 6am and a few weeks ago I was taking out cash on Quay Street.

“There was a homeless woman on the floor and she looked like she was dead.

“I phoned the police and they said someone had already phoned about it.

“I was amazed that someone would have rang and just left her there.

“There is a lot of scaffolding around the pub and you see the same faces sleeping there again and again, especially over the past two or three months.

“It’s obviously a problem that’s not going away.”

Mr Brett says he has received hundreds of messages on social media after he announced he would open the pub.

He said: “My phone has exploded ever since.

“I have got a family and kids just like anyone else. My wife is a carer and will be working on Christmas Day as well.

“I don’t want a pat on the back for it, people do this kind of thing all year round.

“People will be doing it in February when it isn’t as topical because it won’t be Christmas anymore.

“Hopefully if we can do something then it will get other people thinking about what they can do to help.

“I’m sure more people across the city will be able to do something to help.