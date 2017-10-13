Mandalay Bay Security Guard Jesus Campos ‘Not A Real Security Guard’

The security guard made famous in the Las Vegas shooter story – Jesus Campos – is not a real security guard according to official documents.

In yet another plot twist to the Las Vegas narrative, the guard credited with helping police locate shooter Stephen Paddock is not even registered as a guard with the State of Nevada.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Every security guard in the state of Nevada has to register as an armed or unarmed guard with the state’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board (PILB). This entity’s records are publicly searchable at: nevadapilb.glsuite.us.

There’s no Jesus Campos licensed with the PILB.

Jesus Campos, security guard from the Las Vegas shooting, isn’t registered in Nevada – could have a different name.

What is the FBI hiding? pic.twitter.com/iPliMZ4gaA — /pol/ News Infinity (@polNewsInfinity) October 11, 2017

Earlier this week we found out that Campos was shot before the shooter started firing on the crowd below at the music festival in Las Vegas. Before this revelation we were told that the security guard, Jesus Campos, stopped the killer from murdering more people when he approached the killer’s room in Vegas.

Now we find out that the security guard is not even a registered security guard in Nevada!