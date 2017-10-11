Mandalay Bay Slams Las Vegas Police For Providing False Information

MGM Resorts, the parent company that owns Mandalay Bay, issued a statement Tuesday night questioning the “most recent” timeline that was provided by police for the Las Vegas massacre, warning the public that police are releasing inaccurate information.

Ten days after the shooting, with the “official narrative” in complete disarray, the players involved have begun turning on each other.

“This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” said MGM Resorts spokesperson Debra DeShong.

“As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review.

“We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

DeShong added, “We understand the public’s desire for information and the importance of getting our community and the public at large the information they deserve, and we are doing everything we can to support law enforcement’s efforts to do so. Therefore, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time on what remains an open matter for law enforcement.”

NY Post reports: MGM’s statement comes just one day after police officials revealed that the Mandalay Bay security guard who was credited by mainstream media with heroically stalling Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had actually been shot before the shooting took place.

The new details were made public Monday, sparking many to question the timeline of the massacre.

Official narrative is changing daily

According to authorities, Paddock shot the guard at 9:59 p.m. — six minutes before he opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 more.

Officers with the LVPD were said to have arrived at his 32nd floor suite at 10:17 p.m., where they found the wounded guard about a minute later.

This is where things don’t add up.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo had previously said that Paddock stopped shooting at concertgoers at 10:15 p.m. — after being spooked by the guard. But this couldn’t have happened if the guard was shot before the killing started. So it’s ultimately unclear why he stopped firing.

Another question that remains is what Campos did exactly after being shot by Paddock.

Authorities have not said whether he notified casino security or called for backup — and it’s also unclear if any other staff members or guests knew about the initial incident.

MGM did not specify as to what parts of the timeline they felt may not be accurate.

Police officials on Monday also revised the date on which they believe Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay — saying it was likely Sept. 25, and not the 28th like previously thought.

“It’s very confusing to me that they are just discovering this a week later,” Nicole Rapp, whose mother was trampled during the Vegas massacre, told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“How did we not know this before?” she said. “It’s traumatic for the victims and their families not to be sure of what happened.”