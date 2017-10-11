Mandalay Bay Security Guard Jesus Campos Fired

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos has been fired from his job at the Casino, according to a report by journalist Laura Loomer.

Campos had claimed that before the Las Vegas massacre began, he alerted hotel staff to the gunman on the 32nd floor – but was completely ignored.

Gotnews.com reports: According to the photos originally obtained by Loomer and provided exclusively to GotNews, Campos is not listed in Workday, which is the hotel’s employee system database. While a “Jesus A” is listed, there is no indication Campos is still there:

It is unclear if he has been fired, resigned, or is not in the system for some other reason.

This follows yesterday’s bombshell revelation, in which Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announced in his press conference that mass murderer Stephen Paddock shot Campos at 9:59 PM on October 1st, six minutes before the massacre started. Authorities previously asserted that Campos had interrupted and distracted Paddock while he was firing on the country music concert crowd below.

“While on the ground in Vegas, I have exclusively obtained a picture of the ‘Workday’ log of security and surveillance staff at Mandalay Bay as of October 10 whose names begin with the letter J,” Loomer told GotNews. “‘Workday’ is the official database used by MGM to keep track of employee profiles. Less than 24 hours following the LVMPD press conference yesterday in which Jesus Campo’s timeline and role in the shooting changed substantially, he has been scrubbed from the employee system as a security guard.”

Loomer continued by explaining how this new information raises even more questions: “If Jesus Campos is a ‘hero’ security guard like the LVMPD, FBI, and Mandalay Hotel portrayed him as, why have the records of his employment as an official Mandalay Bay employee been scrubbed from their employee system?”

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International, which runs the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, declined to comment on the report that Campos is no longer in the system, instead pointing to recent comments from Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts regarding Campos calling in the shooting that night: