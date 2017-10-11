Mandalay Bay Valet Goes Missing After Claiming Shooter ‘Had No Bags’

A Mandalay Bay valet, who parked Stephen Paddock’s car when he checked in, has mysteriously disappeared after giving an interview to mainstream media in which he insisted the suspected shooter was “a normal guy” and “didn’t have many bags.“

Chad Nishimura, a long term employee of Mandalay Bay, gave the interview to Moanike’ala Nabarro, a reporter for Hawaiian ABC affiliate, KITV4 News.

The article has now been deleted from the KITV4 News website after it appeared to go against the “official narrative” that “lone wolf” gunman Paddock managed to smuggle enough guns for a small army into his hotel suite completely unnoticed by staff or security personnel monitoring the hotel’s CCTV.

KITV4 have so far refused to explain why their article was suddenly scrubbed from their website, or if they were acting under outside orders.

Nishimura, a Hawaii native, has also completely vanished since the report was published, and all of his social media accounts have been deleted from the internet.

If it wasn’t for the archived interview with KITV4 News Hawaii, accessible after a little digging on archive.org, it would be as if Nishimura never existed.

Friends and colleagues say the valet has been “totally unreachable for days” since shortly after the 1 October attack that left 59 dead and hundreds more injured.

The KITV4 interview offered a very different perspective on the shooting compared to the content being produced by most mainstream media outlets. By interviewing somebody who actually met Stephen Paddock, the interview provided real insight into the event.

@KITV4 why did you delete the story about the shooters valet?????? — Radical Larry™ (@McMoody17) October 6, 2017

Nishimura told the ABC affiliate that Paddock “seemed normal” and, most tellingly, that he “didn’t have any bags with him upon arrival.“

While the removal of the article from the KITV4 website could be explained by ABC higher-ups taking issue with an article that contradicts the “lone wolf” narrative they are pushing, the disappearance of Nishimura and the scrubbing of his social media accounts makes the whole episode particularly disturbing.

Did Nishimura’s account put the whole “official narrative” in jeopardy, or did he know something else that they were concerned he would go public with?

Searching for Chad Nishimura’s social media accounts also leads to multiple dead ends. His Facebook page now returns an error saying the page has been removed, and his LinkedIn page has also been taken down.

Chad Nishimura’s account goes a long way to proving the “lone wolf” narrative about Stephen Paddock is not true. He did not arrive with enough bags to cart enough weapons to arm a small nation into his room at the Mandalay Bay.

The question of how Paddock is supposed to have transported those weapons to his room remains one of the biggest gaps in the story, unexplained by authorities or Mandalay Bay CCTV footage, which many believe will never be released to the public.

Nishimura’s account of “normal guy” Stephen Paddock arriving at the hotel without many bags runs counter to the increasingly shambolic official narrative being pushed by authorities and mainstream media.

The official narrative is falling apart at the seams. Authorities are changing the official timeline of events almost daily, covering up the facts, and the Mandalay Bay is desperately trying to avoid releasing information that may lead to massive lawsuits against their company.

The stakes in this case are incredibly high.

Is this why the Mandalay Bay valet has now disappeared, with his social media presence scrubbed from existence?