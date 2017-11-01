Manhattan Terrorist Came To U.S. On Obama’s ‘Diversity Visa’

The Manhattan terrorist attack came to you courtesy of the Democratic Party, Barack Obama, and the US District judges he appointed, all of whom have colluded to stop President Trump from fulfilling his campaign promise of securing our borders from the threat of Islamic terror.

Mainstream media are sugar coating the tragedy, withholding information about Sayfullo Saipov and his background in order to protect Barack Obama and the disastrous policies he introduced to the continuing detriment of the country.

The Manhattan terrorist, who drove a truck at innocent school children, killing eight people and injuring more, was not a legal citizen of the US. Saipov came here one year ago under an Obama-era “Diversity visa”.

Hailing from Muslim majority Uzbekistan, the terrorist’s name literally means “Sword of Allah”. Names don’t come much more “diverse” than that.

Mainstream media are in full damage control attempting to limit the fallout. Jake Tapper introduced his coverage of the mass murder on CNN by describing the Islamic chant Allah Akbar as “beautiful.”

“The Arabic chant Allahu Akbar, God is great — sometimes said under the most beautiful of circumstances and too often we hear of it being said in moments like this,” Tapper said, clearly under pressure to promote a positive image of Islam, despite the blood on Manhattan streets.

The City of New York also continues promoting Obama’s diversity in the form of Pro-Sharia Hijab Posters on city subways using taxpayers’ money. Meanwhile, above ground, innocent blood is being shed by diversity visa holders, intent on bringing jihad to America.

Corrupt Democrats, corrupt mainstream newsmen, and corrupt judges all have the blood of innocent citizens on their hands. This will continue to happen until Trump is allowed to exercise his will to secure the borders and protect Americans from the radical Islamic terror threat.

U.S. District Judges Derrick K. Watson of Hawaii and Theodore D. Chuang of Maryland recently blocked President Trump’s renewed effort to enact the Muslim ban campaign promise. These two judges should be impeached on national security grounds.

Jeff Sessions, are you listening?

Pushing their usual liberal agenda, mainstream media applauded these two judges at the time and slammed Trump’s ban as “divisive.”

Let’s get something straight. Protecting innocent pedestrians from having their insides splattered all over the pavement for the glory of Allah is not a divisive policy.

Allowing fighting age men with names like “Sword of Islam” into the country? That is a divisive policy.