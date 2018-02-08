Mariah Carey Member Of Satanic Pedophile Cult, Says Sister

Mariah Carey engaged in child sex rituals and animal sacrifices conducted by a satanic cult, according to her estranged sister.

According to Mariah’s sister Alison, both Mariah and her “evil mother” Patricia participated in ceremonies in which animals and children were sexually abused, tortured and sometimes killed.

Radaronline.com reports: “At a very young age, both Mariah and her sister, Alison, were involved in the ceremonies and participated in them,” a family source dished.

Alison described the hair-raising services, saying one of her earliest memories is being taken to a huge “castle” in Long Island, New York.

“It was there that the satanic rituals, led by my mother, took place,” Alison, 56, spilled in a bombshell interview.

“I remember people wearing hooded cloaks, standing in a circle and chanting.

“There was also sexual activity and [animal] sacrifices, which the participants believed would please the deity they were there to worship.”

Mariah’s brother, Morgan, told Radar: “Mariah gave an interview in the beginning of her career where she mentioned Pat’s [Mariah’s mom] obsession with the occult, and how it embarrassed her growing up.”

Alison — who is HIV-positive, flat broke and living in a halfway house in Upstate New York — claimed she was expected to be more than a spectator at the sickening rituals.

“I was trained to run ‘The Group!’” she told Radar exclusively. “At first, as a small child, I would not understand what was happening — being forced to watch as a struggling animal was violently killed in front of me.

“But as I grew older, I began to comprehend the horror of it, and that it was something most children were not exposed to.”

Local cops and public officials turned a blind eye because “some of them were a part of it. They were in The Group!” Alison claimed.

As Radar has reported, Alison — a mother-of-four and a former heroin addict who worked as a prostitute — was hospitalized in 2015 for severe brain trauma following a mysterious attack.

She’s begged Mariah, 48, for help, but her famous sister — who’s worth $520 million — has ignored her pleas.

Despite that, Alison said: “Mariah, I love you, and I desperately need your help! Please don’t abandon me like this!”