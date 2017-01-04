Marijuana Activists To Supply Thousands Of Joints At Trump Inauguration
Donald Trump’s inauguration is shaping up to be the most mellow inauguration in history.
A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s big day.
AP report that pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.
#Marijuana advocates plan on handing out joints at #Trump inauguration. Thousands of them! https://t.co/hH0UnrVriC 💨 pic.twitter.com/Sy0Ym6FUEa
— HIGH TIMES (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) January 4, 2017
At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.
He says the giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.
Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalize cannabis.
Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against cannabis legalization.
Baxter Dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Marijuana Activists To Supply Thousands Of Joints At Trump Inauguration - January 4, 2017
- Putin: US Refused To Bomb ISIS Oil Fields - January 4, 2017
- Russian ‘Spies’ Kicked Out Of US Include Sick Kids And Pregnant Moms - January 4, 2017