Latest

Marijuana Activists To Supply Thousands Of Joints At Trump Inauguration

Posted on January 4, 2017 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 0 Comments

A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's big day.

Donald Trump’s inauguration is shaping up to be the most mellow inauguration in history.

A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s big day.

AP report that pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalize cannabis.

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against cannabis legalization.

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (525 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire