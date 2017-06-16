According to a new study published by the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, smoking marijuana causes a “complete remission” of Crohn’s disease.

The disease of the digestive tract afflicts almost one million people in North America – causing diarrhea, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, weight loss, skin rash, and arthritis.

According to researchers, 21 people with severe Crohn’s disease were given two joints a day for weight weeks – and by the end of the study, all patients were cured.

Accmag.com reports: “The standardized cannabis cigarettes” contained 23 percent THC and 0.5 percent CBD (cannabidiol). (Such marijuana is available on dispensary shelves in San Francisco, Oakland, and other cities that have regulated access to the drug.) The other ten subjects smoked placebo cigarettes containing no active cannabinoids.

Investigators reported that smoking weed caused a “complete remission” of Crohn’s Disease in five of the 11 subjects.

Another five of the eleven test subjects saw their Crohn’s Disease symptoms cut in half. Furthermore, “subjects receiving cannabis reported improved appetite and sleep, with no significant side effects.”

The study is the first placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the consumption of cannabis for the treatment of Crohn’s, notes NORML.

All of the patients had intractable forms of the disease and did not respond to conventional treatments.

Still, the United States government claims that marijuana is as dangerous as heroin and has no medical use. U.S. Attorney Melinda Haag is waging a war on safe access to medical cannabis in the Bay Area.