Marine Le Pen Warns France Is On The Brink Of Civil War

Marine Le Pen’s campaign have warned that France is on the brink of a civil war due to the open border policy for terrorists in Europe.

According to Le Pen’s campaign coordinator, Jean Messiha, the constant attacks by ISIS militants in France, including Thursday’s murder of police officer Xavier Jugele, are about to push French citizens onto the streets in protest.

Dailymail.co.uk reports:

And Jean Messiha told BBC Newsnight that a continuation of ‘feeble’ leadership will result in ISIS strengthening their grip

within the country, allowing them to carry out even more attacks on a larger scale.

Ms Le Pen received a boost in the polls following the attack, with the first poll showing conducted entirely after Thursday’s attack suggesting Le Pen was almost neck-and-neck with Macron.

Mr Messiha added that if that happens, there will be mutiny within the country, with France already having been in a state of emergency since 2015 due to a spate of terror attack that have killed more than 230 people in the past two years.

He said: ‘She [Le Pen] is the only one who can heal the division in this country because she is the only one to call for authority back in the streets of Paris and the state must use its authority to restore state power in the streets.’

‘If the state is feeble, you will have massive terrorist attacks – more and more in quantity and deaths, and this time, there will be civil war.’

The leading candidates have clashed over how to keep citizens safe in the wake of the attack, as residents in overseas territories were pictured casting their votes.

Cheurfi, 39, drove his silver Audi on to the Champs Elysee, the most famous street in the French capital, and ‘targeted’ officers using a Kalashnikov on Thursday night.

He killed 37-year-old policeman Xavier Jugele as he sat in a patrol van at a red light and hit another police officer in the chest, but he survived because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Cheurfi then tried to run away with his rifle and wounded a third officer before being gunned down near a Marks & Spencer store on the world-famous avenue.

The first poll conducted entirely after Thursday’s attack suggested Le Pen had gained some ground on Macron.

While he was still seen winning the first round with 24.5 percent, his score slipped half a percentage point while Le Pen’s rose by one to 23 percent.

Conservative Francois Fillon, a former prime minister, and the far left’s Jean-Luc Melenchon were both down half a percentage point on 19 percent in the Odoxa poll for the newspaper Le Point.

Experts believe the atrocity could tip the scales in Le Pen’s favour, ahead of Sunday’s election.

Fredrik Erixon, director at the European Centre for International Political Economy, told CNBC: ‘[It could lead to] a greater performance of Marine Le Pen than otherwise would have been the case.

‘It’s difficult to see how this attack will not play into the hands of political forces that want this campaign to be focused only on issues around migration and terrorism.’

Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank, added: ‘The Paris gunman attack may well swing support in her favor; and this may not be picked up by the polls in a timely manner.’

More than half of police officers in France had already said they were voting for Le Pen because of her strong anti-terror stance, according to an IFOP poll.