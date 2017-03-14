Marine Le Pen Tells Reporter Traditional Media Is ‘Fake News’

Marine Le Pen blasted a French reporter on Tuesday, accusing the mainstream media in Europe of peddling “fake news.”

The outspoken politician accused liberal media in France and across Europe of spreading globalist propaganda when asked by the reporter if she thought the internet was a bad place for audiences to get their information.

The reporter told Le Pen that she thought the internet was riddled with fake news, ‘conspiracy theories’, and alternative news websites. This prompted Le Pen to blast the reporter for her hypocrisy.

Marine Le Pen is the current favourite to win the upcoming French presidential election in April, and has come under fire by the establishment media and political system due to her outspoken anti-globalist views.

The European Parliament recently threatened to prosecute the Eurosceptic candidate after she criticised ISIS on Twitter in a blatant attempt to end her political career and silence her forever.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Reporter: “On the Internet, you can find conspiracy theories, all types of things, it’s not necessarily verified information.”

Marine Le Pen: “Don’t you think that the traditional media have conspiracy theories?”

“I’ve read a ton of things about Russia intervening in the presidential campaign and other things like that – I mean there is at least as much fake news in the traditional media as on the Internet!”