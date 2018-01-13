Martin Luther King’s Niece: ‘Trump’s Not Racist; CNN Is Fake News’

While mainstream media attempts to frame President Trump as a racist because of words he didn’t even say, one very important voice has spoken up to defend him from CNN fake news attacks.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Alveda King, has spoken to multiple media outlets this week, insisting that President Trump “is working very hard to make America great again” and “he continues to demonstrate that he wants to do that for all Americans, so the question of racism just doesn’t fit that profile to me.“

A week shy of the birthday of one of America’s most celebrated civil rights activist, President Trump has signed a bill changing the activists’ birthplace in Atlanta, Georgia from a National Historic Site to a National Historic Park.

It was my great honor to sign H.R. 267, the “Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act,” which redesignates the Martin Luther King, Junior, National Historic Site in the State of Georgia as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. https://t.co/Qe0b6HBFTY pic.twitter.com/QTgaqTawPT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018

In a statement to CBN news, Alveda King, who formerly served in the Georgia state House of Representatives and was a college professor, said the following about Trump’s gesture towards Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy:

“I was there on Air Force One, and I was there when the president signed the bill in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., my uncle, making that historic site here in Atlanta, Georgia, where I live, a national park.

And so many times, President Donald John Trump has expressed admiration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I believe that President Donald John Trump is working very hard to make America great again. And he continues to demonstrate that he wants to do that for all Americans, so the question of racism just doesn’t fit that profile to me.

So do I believe that President Donald John Trump is a racist? No, I do not. And I celebrate 2018 and believing that Americans will come together and lead the world as an example as one nation under God.”