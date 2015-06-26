Matt Damon Goes Public On Illuminati And New World Order

In this video actor Matt Damon speaks publicly on the New World Order and the Illuminati in a powerful and brave speech.
He mentions the “topsy turvy world”we’re living in where the wrong people are in jail and the wrong people are out of jail.
He also says that the wrong people are in power, whilst the wrong people are out of power.
Matt Damon – “Things Are All Upside Down” Speech
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- FBI Knew NYC Terrorist Had Ties To ISIS Before Attack - November 3, 2017
- US Government Confirm Link Between Mercury And Autism - November 3, 2017
- MSM Outlets Sue Authorities Over Las Vegas Shooting ‘Cover-Up’ - November 3, 2017