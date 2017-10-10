Mattis Orders Military To Prepare For Nuclear War With N. Korea

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has ordered the U.S. military to prepare for a full-blown nuclear war with North Korea in the coming months.

Speaking at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting, Mattis urged soldiers to “be ready” in the event that President Trump declares war.

“What can the U.S. military do to lessen the likelihood of conflict on the Korean peninsula?” a questioner asked him at the meeting.

Freebeacon.com reports: Mattis said the government is currently using a “diplomatically led, economic sanction-buttressed effort” to try to deter North Korea from its nuclear ambitions but said the future is unpredictable.

“Now what does the future hold? Neither you nor I can say, so there’s one thing the U.S. Army can do, and that is you have got to be ready to ensure that we have military options that our president can employ if needed,” Mattis said.

Mattis again said the effort to stop North Korea is diplomatically led, touting the United Nations Security Council’s recent unanimous votes to impose further sanctions against the rogue country for its belligerent behavior.

“The international community has spoken, but that means the U.S. Army must stand ready,” Mattis said. “So if you’re ready, that’s your duty at this point in time.”

Trump tweeted again about ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea on Monday, saying that giving the country billions of dollars over the past 25 years did not work. Trump has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that his country will face destruction if it ever acts on any of its nuclear threats against the U.S. or its allies.