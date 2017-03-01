Police: Max Spiers Was Murdered After Uncovering Pedophile Ring

British police are treating the death of conspiracy theorist Max Spiers as suspicious and have reopened their investigation into his death.

Spiers was found dead on a sofa in Poland last year after allegedly vomiting over 2 litres of a mysterious black fluid shortly after he had uncovered evidence of an elite pedophile ring.

According to Spiers’ mother, Vanessa Bates, a number of people wanted her son dead due to the fact that he was getting “too close to the truth” and was about to expose a massive political pedophile ring that would have sent shockwaves through the establishment.

Just days before his death, Max texted the following mysterious message to his mother:

“If anything happens to me, investigate.”

Daily Mail reports:

They are quizzing science fiction writer Duval, who was present at the time of his death, and said they have no plans yet to question anyone else.

Lukasz Lapczynski, prosecutor in Warsaw, said: ‘At this stage we have determined that the ambulance arrived at the request of Mr Spiers’s partner.

‘Our initial investigation indicates that it was Mr Spiers’s partner [who called the ambulance], but the nature of this relationship is unclear.’

He told the BBC: ‘The nature of this relationship will be determined during the investigation.

‘The doctor started resuscitation which was not successful. As a result of the doctor’s decision, the police weren’t involved in conducting additional procedures.

‘The information about Max Spiers’s death reached the prosecution office on August 30 when the body had already been transported to the UK. We couldn’t do a post-mortem which is essential in such cases.

‘The prosecutor told me he plans to interview everyone that was present when Max died. We know Monika was there, but it’s unclear who else was around.’

He was ruled to have died from natural causes by Polish authorities despite no post-mortem examination being carried out on his body.

An inquest at Canterbury Coroners opened in December after his body was repatriated but a second post-mortem at the Margate QEQM Hospital, Kent, was unable to determine how he died.

Spiers had only known Duval for three months before his death and had recently returned to Poland after a holiday to Cyprus with her.

The conspiracy theorist, who believed governments have covered up contact with Extraterrestrials, texted his mother to say ‘If anything happens to me, investigate’ just days ahead of his mysterious passing.

In one of his final social media messages he wrote, in a reply to a friend who asked how he was: ‘I’m good, I am just wayyyyyy too tired.’

Spiers’ mother, Vanessa Bates, 63, after her son’s death said there were a number of people who wanted him dead due to his bid to uncover supposed government secrets.

Vanessa said: ‘He was making a name for himself in the world of conspiracy theorists and had been invited to speak at a conference in Poland in July.

He was staying with a woman who he had not known for long and she told me how she found him dead on the sofa.

‘But I think Max had been digging in some dark places and I fear that somebody wanted him dead.’

Leading up to his death, Spiers, who hails from Canterbury in Kent, was said to be probing into the lives of well-known figures in politics, business and entertainment.

Conspiracy theorists have long been convinced that UFO chasers who get too close to the truth are ‘bumped off’ by the secret services or so-called ‘Men in Black’.

On one UFO news portal, Project Camelot, a blogger wrote: ‘The entire circumstances are suspicious and I urge everyone to encourage the release of details about what really happened and call for an autopsy.’

Vanessa, who works as an English teacher, added: ‘Max was a very fit man who was in good health and yet he apparently just died suddenly on a sofa.

Spiers had been working with science fiction writer Madlen Namro and Duval, who he is also believed to have been staying with while in Poland

The type of relationship he had with Duval is unclear as it was believed Sarah Adams, 31, was his girlfriend at the time.

Speaking soon after his death Adams stated: ‘He was terrified, he wanted to leave. He rang secretly as they wouldn’t let talk. He said they were trying to get away from them.’

He had gone to Poland give a talk about conspiracy theories and UFOs.