Maxine Waters: I’ll Break The Law To Fight Trump

Maxine Waters has announced her intention to “take the gloves off” and “fight dirty” in an attempt to take down President Trump.

In an astonishing admission to the New York Times, the disgraced Democrat said she intended to show her nasty side to the public, so that they could follow her example.

“Trump was just so outrageous, so disrespectful, such a bully and dangerous for this country, I decided, ‘You know what? I’m taking the gloves off and I’m going to step out,’” Waters boldly told the Times.

Thehill.com reports: “I was going to not only challenge him but encourage others to see him for what he is: basically a bully, an egotistical maniac, a liar and someone who did not need to be president,” she continued.

Waters has proven to be one of the most vocal critics of Trump during his presidency, and has called for his impeachment.

“We don’t have to be afraid to use the word impeachment,” Waters said in May, adding: “All we have to do is make sure we are talking to the American public, we are keeping them involved, we are challenging every day, we are resisting every day.”

The congresswoman slammed Trump on Friday during an MSNBC interview, after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying “America is getting played” by of the leaders.