Maxine Waters Promises ‘Reparations’ For Blacks In ‘2020 Stump Speech’

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters says white people will pay African Americans “reparations” in 2020 to make up for years of “white privilege” after Democrats “get the White House back.”

Maxine Waters admitted during an event in Selma, Alabama on Saturday that her next political goal is involves securing financial reparations for African Americans, while admitting to CNN that it was a “stump speech for 2020.”

Waters said as long as Democrats win back the House in 2020 and are able to get a president who is friendly to their agenda, it would be “wonderful” to force white people to pay reparations to African Americans.

Maxine Waters, a five-time winner of the “Most Corrupt Member of Congress” award from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, assured event attendees that she fully supports reparations for African Americans.

“I’d be happy to do that. That’s no problem,” Maxine Waters said when an event attendee pressed her to make her support clear.

“In order to get where we need to go on this issue and other issues, we really got to understand that 2018 is important in taking back the House and taking back the Senate,” Waters said. “And of course, we’ve got to get the White House back.”

“If we want to get to the point where we can get reparations, we’ve got to have the power to do that, number 1, by having a supportive president would be wonderful, but taking back the House would be absolutely wonderful,” she continued.

Waters also used the speech to attack President Trump, stating that he has a “bully mentality” and that we need someone in the White House who “understands diplomacy and understands what we need to do to have peace in this world.”

CNN commentator Angela Rye asked Waters if that was her “stump speech for 2020,” and Waters just laughed and said “that’s kinda it.”