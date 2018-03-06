Maxine Waters Promises ‘Reparations’ For Blacks In ‘2020 Stump Speech’

March 6, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 3

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters admitted on Saturday that her next political goal is involves securing financial reparations for black Americans.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters says white people will pay African Americans “reparations” in 2020 to make up for years of “white privilege” after Democrats “get the White House back.”

Maxine Waters admitted during an event in Selma, Alabama on Saturday that her next political goal is involves securing financial reparations for African Americans, while admitting to CNN that it was a “stump speech for 2020.”

Waters said as long as Democrats win back the House in 2020 and are able to get a president who is friendly to their agenda, it would be “wonderful” to force white people to pay reparations to African Americans.

Maxine Waters, a five-time winner of the “Most Corrupt Member of Congress” award from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, assured event attendees that she fully supports reparations for African Americans.

I’d be happy to do that. That’s no problem,” Maxine Waters said when an event attendee pressed her to make her support clear.

In order to get where we need to go on this issue and other issues, we really got to understand that 2018 is important in taking back the House and taking back the Senate,” Waters said. “And of course, we’ve got to get the White House back.”

If we want to get to the point where we can get reparations, we’ve got to have the power to do that, number 1, by having a supportive president would be wonderful, but taking back the House would be absolutely wonderful,” she continued.

Waters also used the speech to attack President Trump, stating that he has a “bully mentality” and that we need someone in the White House who “understands diplomacy and understands what we need to do to have peace in this world.”

CNN commentator Angela Rye asked Waters if that was her “stump speech for 2020,” and Waters just laughed and said “that’s kinda it.”

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
  • Johnny Doe

    You got reparations ! We call it Affirmative Action. If that wasn’t enough, Eric Holder awarded more reparations, in what we called the Pigford lawsuit !

    • Andy C

      Perhaps we can demand reparations for the many many white slaves sold to and by their ancestors as they demand from us. They took many from Slavic (root word) nations, from the along coastal regions in europe, and the barbary coastal pirates were taking them various places becoming a rapacious mischief to George Washington.

  • Mathusla

