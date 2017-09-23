Liberal Hollywood Darling, Hero McCain, Kills Obamacare Repeal

Turncoat Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who only in 2016 ran a campaign as an ardent foe of Obamacare, dealt a major blow to the GOP by promising to oppose the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill due for a Senate vote next week.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” he says.

In 2016 McCain targeted Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick for her support of Obamacare.

“John McCain is leading the fight to stop Obamacare”

The GOP turncoat is now asking for bipartisan agreement and procedural order while waiting to see what further damage he can cause Trump, without wanting to appear as a globalist puppet in the pockets of the establishment elite who also control Hollywood and the media.

Contributed by Alex Thomas of the Daily Sheeple:

McCain made the announcement in a statement Friday, saying that he could not in “good conscience” vote for the repeal of a law that he ran against during his last campaign.

“Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it,” his statement continued. “Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”

After the announcement the liberal media immediately went to work praising the senator, with multiple “news” outlets spending considerable time painting McCain as some sort of hero standing up to the forces of Trump when in reality he is nothing more than an establishment puppet working for the very same masters who control the mainstream press.

Unsurprisingly, numerous Hollywood celebrities also chimed in with praise for McCain throughout Twitter, with multiple openly anti-Trump Democrats responding joyfully to the senator once again turning on not only his party, but the people who voted for him in the first place.

Some of the more pointed Tweets included:

Bless you @SenetorJohnMcCain

This is 3rd Time I’ve Watched You Take The High Road,& Pick The American🇺🇸Ppl over Politics🙏🏻#StillaHero2Me — Cher (@cher) September 22, 2017

THANK GOD FOR 4 SIR – John McCain: “I cannot in good conscience” vote for the GOP Obamacare repeal bill https://t.co/sAS6TFflMj #HERO — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 22, 2017

The remaining GOP senators? Totally cool with voting in bad conscience. https://t.co/OpGit8W6yP — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 22, 2017

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 22, 2017

Sen. McCain’s support is a bellwether but, we need the GOP to wake up to the devastation this could cause for so many of us. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 22, 2017

Excellent news. But let’s keep the pressure on, friends. Keep calling your Senators, urge them to vote No on #GrahamCassidy. 202-224-3121 https://t.co/mQMKJUMjcU — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2017

While McCain has long been considered a Rhino Republican, over the last year and a half he has been involved in a plethora of shady conduct, most aimed at stopping the Trump anti-globalist agenda dead in its tracks.

In January it was revealed that McCain himself was the deep state operative who passed the infamous disinformation dossier on Donald Trump to the head of the FBI. McCain, apparently believed that the false information was so important that he specifically went out of his way to pass the documents to FBI director James Comey.

“The Guardian can confirm that the documents reached the top of the FBI by December. Senator John McCain, who was informed about the existence of the documents separately by an intermediary from a western allied state, dispatched an emissary overseas to meet the source and then decided to present the material to Comey in a one-on-one meeting on 9 December, according to a source aware of the meeting,” the Guardian reported.

As if that wasn’t enough, McCain then went on the offensive against Trump supporters themselves, using a wide-ranging interview with a liberal magazine to essentially declare war on the Trump agenda.

In the interview, published by New York Magazine, McCain attacked both Trump and his supporters in a variety of different ways including the admittedly botched roll-out of the travel ban, his speech to the CIA, and his supposed views on torture.

At this point it should be strikingly clear that Senator John McCain is working for the establishment deep state and is now willing to go completely against his own campaign agenda as long as it is made to hurt President Trump in the end.