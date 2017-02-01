Report: John McCain, Paul Ryan Funded By George Soros

Senator John McCain, Paul Ryan, and Marco Rubio all received generous funding from George Soros in 2016, and McCain’s financial association with the globalist billionaire dates back to at least 2001, according to a new report by OpenSecrets.org.

The non-profit, non-partisan research group based in Washington, D.C., that tracks the effects of money and lobbying on elections and public policy, revealed that while George Soros is responsible for funding Democrats and progressive causes, he has also bankrolled Senator John McCain and a small but select group of other Republicans.

Unsurprisingly, all of the names revealed to receive funding from George Soros have a track record of opposition to President Trump.

Joining Sen. John McCain, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio on the Soros payroll-of-shame are fellow Republicans John Kasich, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Carlos Curbelo (R-FL).

As Senator McCain continues attacking the policies of President Trump, his long-standing, but little-known association with globalist billionaire George Soros is receiving new attention among his Republican critics.

It has been revealed that McCain has been sucking on the Soros tit for over 15 years.

In 2001, McCain founded the Alexandria, Va.-based Reform Institute as a vehicle to receive funding from George Soros’ Open Society Institute and Teresa Heinz Kerry’s Tides Foundation and several other prominent non-profit organizations.

McCain used the institute to promote his political agenda and provide remuneration to staff and key campaign operatives between elections.

But it gets even worse. According to TPM, in 2002 the Open Society Institute gave $300,000 in grants to various groups that were defending McCain’s campaign finance law against a deluge of legal challenges, defending McCain from financial ruin.

The revelations make it less surprising that the Republican Senator spent the election season railing against Trump and defending Soros’s agenda.