McDonald’s Fries Cure Baldness, Scientists Say

Japanese scientists say they have found a unique cure for baldness – the consumption of copious amounts of McDonald’s fries.

According to a stem cell research team from Yokohama National University, a “simple” method of regrowing hair on mice uses dimethylpolysiloxane – the silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing.

Msn.com reports: Preliminary tests have indicated the ground-breaking method is likely to be just as successful when transferred to human skin cells.

According to the study, released in the Biomaterials journal last Thursday, the breakthrough came after the scientists successfully mass-produced “hair follicle germs” (HFG) which were created for the first time ever in this way.

HFG’s are the cells that drive follicle development and are known as the ‘Holy Grail’ of hair loss research. The scientists credited the use of dimethylpolysiloxane as the key to the advancement.

“The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for the culture vessel,” Professor Junji Fukuda, of Yokohama National University, said in the study. “We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well.”

The technique created 5,000 HFGs simultaneously. The research team then seeded the prepared HFGs from a ‘HFG’ chip, a fabricated approximately 300-microwell array, onto the mouse’s body.

“These self-sorted hair follicle germs (HFGs) were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon injection into the backs of nude mice,” Fukuda said.

Within days, Fukuda and his colleagues reported black hairs on the areas of the mouse where the chip was transplanted—the photo below also demonstrates the findings.

“This simple method is very robust and promising,” Fukuda said. “We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness). In fact, we have preliminary data that suggests human HFG formation using human keratinocytes and dermal papilla cells.”

In 2016, the U.S. hair loss treatment manufacturing industry was worth $6 billion. This included companies that produce restorative hair equipment, such as grafts for hairrestoration, as well as oral and topical treatments.

McDonalds did not respond to Newsweek’s request for comment at the time of publication.