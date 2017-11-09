Second ISIS Gunman Arrested In NYC After Terror Attack – Media Blackout

An ISIS terrorist wanted for murder and connected to shootings in California and Las Vegas was arrested in New York City one day after the deadly Halloween terror attack in Manhattan, but the event was covered up by mainstream media.

As soon as Sayfullo Saipov, the Manhattan terrorist, revealed his radical Islamic ideology, the mainstream media went into overdrive to avoid portraying Islam in a negative light. The media even attempted to portray the chanting of “Allahu Akbar” as positive, even though he shouted the phrase while murdering innocent people.

That may explain why mainstream media do not want you to know about the arrest of Abu Bakar Hussain, who was carrying a loaded pistol when he was arrested in Manhattan, was largely ignored, and only made the small print within New York City itself.

NY Post reports: Authorities busted a murder suspect who had pledged allegiance to ISIS after spotting the armed man at a Midtown bus terminal Wednesday morning.

Matthew Passaro, 46 who also goes by his adopted Muslim name “Abu Bakar Hussain” was grabbed by Port Authority police near the Greyhound terminal on 42nd Street at around 10:30 am, said Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

What mainstream media don’t want you to know

According to officials, he is known to frequent the Al-Farooq mosque on Atlantic Ave in Brooklyn.

Police were able to identify Passaro by facial scars and tattoos, a Freddy Kruger tattoo on his arm and “Pimps up, Ho’s Down” on his hand.

Passaro, who has no fixed address, had a loaded 45. caliber pistol and two additional magazines when he was arrested.

After being placed in custody, Passaro became irate and threatened cops stating “you are lucky I didn’t shoot you”, officials said.

Passaro is wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in Brooklyn on Sept 20th, as well as several other shooting incidents in California and Las Vegas, including an attempted murder.

Passaro has been turned over to the NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, officials said.