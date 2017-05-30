Melania Trump Bans Monsanto Products From The White House

First Lady Melania Trump has banned Monsanto products from the White HouseÂ after learning of the health effects associated with consuming genetically modified (GM) corn, according to reports.

While public debate rages about the safety of genetically modified food, Melania Trump says that as far as she is concerned, GM products are best avoided.

“Barron’s health has improved out of sight since we started eating organic, non genetically modified food,” the First Lady said.

After researching exactly where Monsanto’s genetically modified corn appeared in her family’s diet and becoming concerned about potential negative health effects, Melania Trump said she wasÂ “amazed at the place this company has in the food chain“.

The First Lady, who proudly describes herself as a “full-time mom“,Â then realized that Monsanto produces other genetically modified cropsÂ such as soy, sugar beets, and cotton – and these products form the foundationÂ of many American’s diets.

In the interests of her son Barron’s health – as well as her own – Melania decided to eliminate processed foods containing GM crops from her family home.

But as Melania explained, this wasn’t as easy as it sounds.Â 70 to 80 percent of American processed foods contain genetically engineered ingredients, according to the Grocery Manufacturers of America.

While the FDA attempts to convince us that GM foods are safe, scientists working for the agency have repeatedly warned that the opposite is true.

These brave FDA scientists, speaking out against the official company line pushed by their corrupt superiors, have repeatedly warned that GM foods can create unpredictable, hard-to-detect side effects, including allergies, toxins, new diseases, and nutritional problems.

They have urged long-term safety studies, but have beenÂ ignored by the agency.

Health Risks

Several animal studies indicate serious health risks associated with genetically modified food, including infertility, immune problems, accelerated aging, faulty insulin regulation, and changes in major organs and the gastrointestinal system. The American Academy of Environmental Medicine has asked physicians to advise all patients to avoid GM foods.

Yet sinceÂ 1996, Americans have been eating GMÂ ingredients in most processed foods. Why isnâ€™t the FDA protecting us?

The sad fact is that we cannot rely on the FDA to protect us. We must do our own research and educate ourselves.

[High Fructose Corn Syrup Quietly, Deceitfully Renamed]

In the First Lady’sÂ case, her self-education ledÂ to her total ban onÂ Monsanto tainted products in her household, exclusively ordering organic products that were not grown with GM seeds.

Melania saidÂ thatÂ in order to live up to the commitment she had to doÂ a lot of research.

“I have a friend who is a sustainable food advocate, and I got in touch with dozens of health food stories and manufacturers to ask where they sourced their products,” the First Lady said.

In order to completely avoid Monsanto products, the consumer must research the origins of their food.

“I spent a lot of time at farmers’ markets asking farmers what seed companies they buy from, googling on my phone before making purchases.

“It took a few months but I finally managed to get Monsanto out of my life completely.“

The influence thatÂ Monsanto has over U.S. food production is profound, and deeply disturbing.Â Once you start looking, you realize that Monsanto is everywhere. And, unfortunately, their influence is not benign.

But as Melania Trump says, once you educate yourself and then make the effort to avoid Monsanto,Â you will find peace of mind, and the health of your familyÂ will improve.