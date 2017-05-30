Melania Trump Bans Monsanto Products From The White House

First Lady Melania Trump has banned Monsanto products from her household after learning of the health effects associated with consuming genetically modified (GM) corn.

While public debate rages about the safety of genetically modified food, Melania Trump says that as far as she is concerned, GM products are best avoided.

Barron’s health has improved out of sight since we started eating organic, non genetically modified food,” the First Lady said.

After researching exactly where Monsanto’s genetically modified corn appeared in her family’s diet and becoming concerned about potential negative health effects, Melania Trump said she wasÂ “amazed at the place this company has in the food chain“.

The First Lady, who proudly describes herself as a “full-time mom“,Â then realized that Monsanto produces other genetically modified cropsÂ such as soy, sugar beets, and cotton – and these products form the foundationÂ of many American’s diets.

In the interests of her son Barron’s health – as well as her own – Melania decided to eliminate processed foods containing GM crops from her family home.

But as Melania explained, this wasn’t as easy as it sounds.Â 70 to 80 percent of American processed foods contain genetically engineered ingredients, according to the Grocery Manufacturers of America.

While the FDA attempts to convince us that GM foods are safe, scientists working for the agency have repeatedly warned that the opposite is true.

These brave FDA scientists, speaking out against the official company line pushed by their corrupt superiors, have repeatedly warned that GM foods can create unpredictable, hard-to-detect side effects, including allergies, toxins, new diseases, and nutritional problems.

They have urged long-term safety studies, but have beenÂ ignored by the agency.

Health Risks

Several animal studies indicate serious health risks associated with genetically modified food, including infertility, immune problems, accelerated aging, faulty insulin regulation, and changes in major organs and the gastrointestinal system. The American Academy of Environmental Medicine has asked physicians to advise all patients to avoid GM foods.

Yet sinceÂ 1996, Americans have been eating GMÂ ingredients in most processed foods. Why isnâ€™t the FDA protecting us?

The sad fact is that we cannot rely on the FDA to protect us. We must do our own research and educate ourselves.

[High Fructose Corn Syrup Quietly, Deceitfully Renamed]

In the First Lady’sÂ case, her self-education ledÂ to her total ban onÂ Monsanto tainted products in her household, exclusively ordering organic products that were not grown with GM seeds.

Melania saidÂ thatÂ in order to live up to the commitment she had to doÂ a lot of research.

I have a friend who is a sustainable food advocate, and I got in touch with dozens of health food stories and manufacturers to ask where they sourced their products,” the First Lady said.

In order to completely avoid Monsanto products, the consumer must research the origins of their food.

I spent a lot of time at farmers’ markets asking farmers what seed companies they buy from, googling on my phone before making purchases.

“It took a few months but I finally managed to get Monsanto out of my life completely.

The influence thatÂ Monsanto has over U.S. food production is profound, and deeply disturbing.Â Once you start looking, you realize that Monsanto is everywhere. And, unfortunately, their influence is not benign.

But as Melania Trump says, once you educate yourself and then make the effort to avoid Monsanto,Â you will find peace of mind, and the health of your familyÂ will improve.

  • Frank C

    Bravo, Madam First Lady.

  • Barbara Brown

    And what of us in the “surplus population”?? The fact is the average family can not afford to avoid this crap, and since POLITICIANS conveniently slapped down any labeling requirements it is more difficult every day to identify where this insidious stuff is hiding. When are the elites going to start following the will of the people? When do WE get to be concerned for the health of our families?

    • Dora Collier

      Go Organic with foods.

    • Anti

      The negative elite will never even hear the will of the people , we are of no interest to them other than to have any wealth stripped from us as well as any private property, which is coming down the pipe with their Agenda 21 crap for us all, but them of course, they can have wealth and private luxury properties all over the globe, after all they are exceptional.. exceptional evil satanic husks of inhumans that is.

  • Barbara Brown

    I don’t think Mr. Trump is too awfully concerned about the REST of the families in America….Perhaps he should listen to his wife instead of his INVESTORS!

    http://www.trueactivist.com/trump-administration-already-leaning-towards-support-of-gmos-big-ag/

  • Anti

    But the rest of us are made to eat it, whilst they drive Organic farmers out of business and make us eat these abominations of poisoned foods.
    The trumps and ALL the politicians should be made to eat what we have to, we would soon see a rise in food nutrient values and less chemical poisoning of soil and grains and meat.

  • monica

    She should ban it from USA

  • Woodlawnbx

    So we have known for a while gmofoods and Monsanto are poisoning the western world and yet our previous presidents have allowed this. So yall are mad because finally someone in the Whitehouse is making a stand against this??? It’s not up to the president to make sure you eat organic take the matters of health into your own hands, educate yourself and make the proper choices. Vote with your dollar instead of complaining about Trump and waiting for someone to spoon feed you.

    • Karin Elise Fletcher

      Thank you!!!

  • michele50

    Gratitude for someone who isn’t afraid to stand up to big agro! Thank you Madam First Lady! â™¡

  • Grover Watrous

    What`s the source for this news?

    • alex reppe

      It’s fake

      • TT

        It’s hilarious! Let’s check out what Snopes has to say! Haha!

  • alex reppe

    Morons don’t understand how to spot fake news yet? This isn’t real and yournewswire.com isn’t a news source.

    • Donna Henry Beard

      It’s hard to find reliable news. Where do you get your news?

  • Eric Bjerregaard

    The woman makes a poor decision based on correlation and this sorry excuse for an author makes a propaganda piece out of it. This will hurt his career as he has no evidence for his claims. The long and impeccable safety record of biotechnology alone shows how poor the author’s work is.

  • Dale Dillon

    Fake news.

  • http://foodscienceinstitute.com James Cooper

    Sadly, science is not on her side. I suspect the story is concocted, anyway.

  • Mary Sylvester-Hedenberg

    Instead of believing propaganda and fake news try educating yourself on the issue. You will be hard pressed to find true peer reviewed research that demontrates any ill effects from GMOs. Stop believing everything you read!

    • Louisa

      How can you believe that veggies doused in round up are ok to eat? Also it’s poisoning farm workers and killing the bees. I know someone who has bone cancer in his legs from round up. And aside from good Monsanto is just a horrible chemical company poisoning the world. I don’t believe everything I read I believe reality. Check it out sometime. Even if this is fake maybe it will make one person look into Monsanto and save them

  • TT

    Snopes???? Nothing??? Hahaha!

  • cascronin

    Bravo, now ban it from the country!

  • Jessica Chasko Denning

    Bravo, Melania!!!
    You are your own woman. Thank you for your leadership.
    Yes, high fructose corn syrup is now called ‘natural sweetener.’
    If junk food is adding ingredients, they find a hundred ways to lie and try to sneak garbage in to US diets.
    Don’t panic, eat organic!

  • Semper Libea

    Look, folks! Stop the bellyaching! The organic groceries I buy from health food stores cost less than similar products in supermarkets. I know, I have been buying organic since 1960. If you have any property around your home, start an organic garden. A garden is impossible for me because I live in a New York City apartment. No excuses, please.

    • Donna Henry Beard

      Monsanto is buying out most of the seed companies.

  • Stephen Johnson

    Does she also make him wear a tin foil hat?

  • conservativefactcheck_dot_com

    To be fair, shouldn’t you label this as fiction or parody? Looking at the comments, a lot of people appear to believe that it’s a real news story.

  • Kay J

    House for you. But we are still forced to eat poisons if we can’t find out afford healthy substitutes.

  • Donna Henry Beard

    Now for the rest of us please!

  • RJ

    I sincerely hope and pray this to be a true story!!!!

  • Pat R

    Baxter Dmitry, what’s your source for this? Do you have a video of her saying it?