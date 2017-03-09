Melania Trump: Feminists Must ‘Refocus Anger’ On ‘Issues That Matter’

First Lady Melania Trump criticized feminists for focusing their anger on President Trump’s policies instead of “fighting for the rights of oppressed women in Muslim countries.”

At a luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House on Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day, Melania Trump called on the women who have protested against President Trump to “re-focus their anger” and take on “issues that really matter.“

“We have women in many countries of the world who are not allowed to dress as they please, are not allowed to show their face in public, are not allowed to drive, to vote, to participate in society,” the First Lady said.

Melania also made reference to the liberal women across the nation who opted to stay home from work on Wednesday as part of the “Day Without A Women” strike organized to protest President Trump’s policies.

“Taking the day off work is not the way to change the world,” the First Lady said.

The First Lady’s popularity is soaring according to a CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday, and it’s not hard to see why. Mainstream media has decided not to report on anything she says or does in order to portray her as unhappy and confined to Trump Tower, but in reality Melania Trump is bringing her own style to the role of FLOTUS.

When was the last time you heard a First Lady focus on anything gritty involving real human hardship?

It’s not just the POTUS who is going for the jugular on issues that really count, it’s his wife and family too.

Melania Trump received a standing ovation from guests in the room, according to reports. Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Sen. Susan Collins, and Ivanka Trump were all in attendance to celebrate International Women’s Day.