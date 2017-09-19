Merck’s President Led Secret Biowarfare Program Against Americans

Not many people are aware that many of our vaccines were made by a corporation whose president led the United States’ biological warfare program.

The following video by Era Of Wisdom explains:

Merck & Co. is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing corporation, and is one of the largest pharma companies in the world.

They created the MMR vaccine, the HPV vaccine Gardasil, and others which have injured and killed thousands of people, as you can find in VAERS vaccine injury reports.

March Against Monsanto reports:

During the middle of World War II, George W. Merck, president of pharmaceutical company Merck and Co was in charge of the War Research Service, the biological warfare division of the Federal Security Agency in the US military.

George W. Merck secretly led the biological warfare agency during the same years he was the president of Merck and Co.

His trusting customers had no idea he was in charge of a secret biowarfare program: they only saw his face on the cover of Time Magazine, as he was lauded as some kind of hero for health.

His War Research Service was in charge of Ft. Detrick, in Maryland. Academic institutions participated in the War Research Service: the same prestigious colleges that promoted eugenics for decades leading up to World War II, such as Harvard and Stanford.

Ft. Detrick was a mad science center, and it produced biological warfare experiments on Americans. It produced the plan to spray San Francisco with the infertility causing bacteria Serratia marcescens.

Their techniques were improved with the aid of paperclipped Nazi scientist Kurt Blome. Kurt Blome was brought to the US from Germany to advise biowarfare experts at Ft. Detrick. He had a history of experimenting on victims with the dreadful Black Death, or Bubonic Plague.

In the very beginning of these biowarfare efforts at Ft. Detrick, that would lead to the spraying of San Francisco, George W. Merck was there.

George retired from Merck and Co in 1953, years after his retirement from biowarfare. Immediately following his departure, Merck manufactured Eli Lilly’s polio vaccine, which was found to be contaminated with the cancer causing virus SV40.

Today, Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil has injured and killed thousands.

Those who wonder about the malicious intent of mandatory vaccination have been searching for answers: this history is sure to open to door to a lot of answers about why Merck’s vaccines are killing people today.