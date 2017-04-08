German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been caught on camera flashing Illuminati hand sign at Richard Gere in Berlin, and eye-witnesses claim the Hollywood actor responded by flashing the secret society’s hand signal back at her.

The footage released by the Media and Information Office of the German government clearly shows Merkel making her infamous Illuminati “diamond” hand sign to Mr Gere at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

Merkel and Gere met to speak about his work as the chairman of the Global Campaign for Tibet and the ongoing human rights issues in the country.

But, the exchange of cryptic hand signals has left Illuminati watchers believing there may have been more to it.

Angela Merkel, believed to be a high priestess of the secret society, is famous for making the so-called masonic-style hand signal at key points during speeches and meetings with fellow members of the society.

What is the Illuminati?

The Illuminati that it is a secret organisation made up of world leaders and celebrities that actually runs all world governments from behind the scenes and is planning to introduce a New World Order which will see just one government running the entire world.

At its most extreme, the Illuminati is a Satanic group that uses hand signals to identify members to each other. So why would Angela Merkel make the sign to Richard Gere?

According to Illuminati experts, Richard Gere is a high-ranking member.

In a post on mediaexposed.tumblr.com under the headline “The Illuminati is Real and is Everywhere“, the watchdog website compiled a list of celebrities it claimed wear the symbol of the “all seeing eye” – another alleged sign of affiliation to the secret organisation.

It said: “Celebrities are well known to subscribe to evil eye jewellery.

“Cameron Diaz, Brad Pitt, Sharon Stone, Richard Gere, Madonna, Britney Spears and Demi Moore, Lauren Conrad and Kelly Ripa’s bracelet or Caroline Manzo evil eye necklace…It’s meant to ward off the evil eye from others who would want to stop their success.

“Evil Eye Jewelry is a special kind of jewelry. It helps ward off all evil eyes from you and creates a protective shield against you.

“You can also wear evil eye jewelry to save yourself from negative energies, such as anger, hatred, fear, jealousy and other such evil energies that can affect your health and fortune. If you want to protect yourself from evil eyes, you must buy Greek or Turkish evil eye jewellery.

“They wear it to represent the all seeing eye not have the all seeing eye protect you, mass deception.”

Others photographed using the hand sign in the rhombus shape have included British Prime Minister Theresa May, and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.

The sign is often referred to as a “Merkel Diamond”, due to her frequent use of it.

Theresa May was snapped imitating the “Merkel diamond” while giving a speech outside the Palace of Westminster on July 11 last year.

Website illuminatiRex lists the diamond sign as number one out of a top-ten of illuminati signs, with Merkel given her own section for doing it in reverse, in what it describes as the “Merkel Raute.”