MI5 Chief Warns Britain Facing Most Serious Terrorist Threat Ever

The head of MI5 has warned that Britain is facing an unprecedented terrorist threat and said new attacks were inevitable.

Andrew Parker, the director general of MI5, said there had been a ‘dramatic’ jump in the pace and scale of terror threats in the UK

In a rare public speech on Tuesday the spy chief said: “That threat is multi-dimensional, evolving rapidly and operating at a scale and pace we’ve not seen before.” adding that “It’s at the highest tempo I have seen in my 34-year career. Today there is more terrorist activity, coming at us more quickly, and it can be harder to detect.”

Press TV reports: Elaborating on the scale of the problem, Parker said his agency along with police have prevented seven attacks by terrorists over the course of the past seven months.

Twenty major acts have been stopped in the past four years and 379 suspects have been identified and arrested in the first six months of this year, he added.

Extremist “terrorism is an acute and enduring challenge that requires a sustained and comprehensive approach,” Parker noted.

He also blamed the internet for the increase in the number of terrorists, saying, “They can go online to get explosives and learn how to build a bomb.”