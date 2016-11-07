M.I.A Censored By Hillary Supporter Jay-Z Over Pro WikiLeaks Song

One day after Jay-Z appeared on stage with Hillary Clinton and endorsed her for president, a pro WikiLeaks music video by M.I.A, released on Jay-Z’s RocNation label, was censored and pulled from the internet.

M.I.A, a long term supporter of WikiLeaks and friend of Julian Assange, took to Twitter to complain of being “censored, bullied and buried.”

“Truth is like a rotten tooth, you gotta spit it out,” M.I.A raps on Bring The Noize, the anti-establishment banger that rails against the banks and declares support for WikiLeaks. But is there too much truth there for the powers that be to handle?

On the same day WikiLeaks was taken offline in a massive DDoS attack, a pro WikiLeaks song was censored and removed from the internet. Free speech is under attack. Welcome to 1984.

M.I.A was roundly slagged off as a paranoid conspiracy theorist in 2010 for lyrics about Google and iPhones being “connected to the government.” But she was just ahead of her time. Fast forward a few years to Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks and M.I.A’s critics were eating their words.

And those critics are still being forced to chow down. WikiLeaks revealed last month that Apple are supplying government agencies with their iPhone users’ “metadata (and) any of a number of other very useful kinds of data.” Suddenly the lyrics of The Message look prophetic.

M.I.A. struck up a friend with Assange after releasing her Vicki Leekx mixtape in 2010 and he later reached out to her to record the theme song for his show “The World Tomorrow.”

In 2013 the WikiLeaks founder opened an M.I.A concert in NYC via Skype from the Ecuadorian embassy. Speaking for ten minutes, Assange touched on subjects including surveillance on the Internet and freedom of the press, and told the audience that M.I.A is “the most courageous woman working in western music, without exception.“

Now she is being censored for supporting WikiLeaks. Freedom of speech and freedom of expression are under attack. As Assange says, fight we must.