Michael Moore Launches Website Inciting Anti-Trump Riots

62-year-old activist Michael Moore has launched a website inciting Anti-Trump riots across America in order to oust the President from office.

On his Facebook page, Moore announced the launch of the “Resistance Calendar” website – a site which supports any kind of legal or illegal anti-Trump event in America.

Dailycaller.com reports:

“GOOD NEWS FRIENDS,” Moore wrote in the lengthy post. “I’ve promised you a one-stop site, a clearinghouse of all actions–a RESISTANCE CALENDAR–where you can find EVERY upcoming action, protest, march, sit-in, town hall, anti-Trump, pro-democracy event in all 50 states! A site where YOU can post your own action so all can see it.”

“A place where you can quickly go and check it daily, ensuring that you don’t miss any event in your area to stop the Trump madness,” he added.

“So, right now, I and a team of graphic designers are launching the RESISTANCE CALENDAR!”

“So much is happening so fast it’s hard to keep track of all the actions popping up–but our intention is to do just that,” he continued.

“Every day. A 24/7 clearinghouse of the already MASSIVE resistance to Trump, to the Republican Congress, and, yes, to many of the spineless Democratic politicians out there.”

“We welcome all resisters across the movement to use this tool,” he wrote.

“It’s completely free. There’s no big ‘funder’ or group behind it. There will be no ads, no commercialization, no fundraising lists — all the stuff we hate. Just you, me, the volunteers donating their time to keep it going and the World Wide Web. BOOM!”

“And remember — All hands on deck,” he added. “It’s the only way we’re going to beat him and lessen the damage he’s doing.

Our goal is his removal from office–and the defeat of any politician who isn’t with us. WE ARE THE MAJORITY.”