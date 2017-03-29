Michael Moore Warns Humans Face Extinction Because Of Trump

Hollywood filmmaker Michael Moore issued an alarming warning to fans Tuesday, claiming that humans now face extinction because of Donald Trump.

The liberal extremist posted the dire warning on his social media accounts on Tuesday, claiming that March 28, 2017 would be remembered as the day that Trump began the process of wiping out humans from the face of the Earth.

In an insane post to his Facebook page, the ageing Clinton supporter accused Trump of declaring a “war on the planet” following Trump’s signing of an executive order Tuesday rolling back several Obama regulations.

“Historians in the near future (because that may be the only future we have) will mark today, March 28, 2017, as the day the extinction of human life on earth began,” Moore ranted to his followers.

“This is a defining moment in the history of mankind. By signing these executive orders today, Trump is declaring an act of war on the planet and its inhabitants,” he said. “The one silver lining here is that Trump can’t kill the planet; the planet wants to live and has a long history of wiping out any real or perceived threats.”

Zerohedge.com reports:

Trump has signed orders killing all of Obama's climate change regulations. The EPA is prohibited henceforth from focusing on climate change. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 28, 2017

But he was not done… as he sees the most dire outcome from this terrifying regulatory roll-back…

Historians in the near future will mark today, March 28, 2017, as the day the extinction of human life on earth began, thanks 2 Donald Trump — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 28, 2017

So to be clear, global humanity is destined for extinction because America decides to unwind some burdensome regulations? Perhaps we should be more worried…

Judging his remarks literally, it seems the liberal fanatic believes that historians will survive the coming human extinction (in order to mark the event).

Of course, what Mr. Moore perhaps is missing that if indeed President Trump’s cunning plan is human extinction, then this is a truly progressive agenda since the end of humanity would surely be great for the environment.