Michael Moore Predicts A Sociopath Will Win US Presidency

Filmmaker Michael Moore says Republican candidate Donald Trump is a dangerous man and a “full time sociopath,” but he “is going to be our next president.”

Moore, the director and producer of Fahrenheit 9/11, predicted that Trump would be the Republican choice for president back in 2015.

The filmmaker behind this year’s top documentary, “Hillary’s America,” recently appeared on the current events show, Real Time with Bill Maher.

The award winning documentary maker predicts that Donald Trump will beat Hillary Clinton to the White House.

Metro reports:

‘I’m sorry to be the buzzkill here so early on, but I think Trump is gonna win’, he said.

Later in the show, he explained his reasoning, and said: ‘On election morning, the angry white male voters – white men over 35 are only 19 percent of the population but that’s 40 million voters – and I’m telling you, they are going to be out there, rabid, excited.’

Moore then further elaborated on his belief in a blog titled ‘5 reasons Trump will win’ – in which he described Trump as a ‘part-time clown and full-time sociopath.’

He wrote: ‘If you believe Hillary Clinton is going to beat Trump with facts and smarts and logic, then you obviously missed the past year of 56 primaries and caucuses where 16 Republican candidates tried that and every kitchen sink they could throw at Trump and nothing could stop his juggernaut.

‘As of today, as things stand now, I believe this is going to happen – and in order to deal with it, I need you first to acknowledge it, and then maybe, just maybe, we can find a way out of the mess we’re in.’

—



The Humanist Report YouTube video: