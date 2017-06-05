Michelle Obama Admits She Hates Hillary Clinton In Leaked Email

Emails obtained by Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch reveals the true extent of Michelle Obama’s deep seated-hatred for Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, who tried to delete emails to cover-up her various crimes, was unable to remove one particularly embarrassing email that highlights the poor relationship the two former first ladies had.

Libertywriters.com reports: Judicial Watch has sued the State Department so the American people can see the emails she had been hiding, and what they found was both SHOCKING and HILARIOUS.

Hillary Clinton was scheduled to speak at the funeral for the late Betty Ford in 2011.

Apparently, she found out Michelle Obama was going too, and specifically asked her aide Huma Abedin to make sure they wouldn’t be on the same plane.

Here are her exact words: “I’d be honored to speak. Is it OK that we and Mrs. O take two separate planes?”

Awkward! To be fair, I wouldn’t want to have to sit next to either of them on a plane.