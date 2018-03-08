Foreign Backed Militants Open Fire On Families Leaving Syria’s Ghouta

A Russian military commander said that militants fired on a civilian convoy of around 300 families as they were attempting to leave Eastern Ghouta via a humanitarian corridor.

Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, told journalists on Thursday that the foreign backed terrorists attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit Ghouta, and shelled the area where their relatives and journalists had been waiting.

Press TV reports: Three cars were destroyed in the attack, but there is no information on possible casualties, he added.

The anti-Damascus militants later fired mortars on the Eastren Ghouta exit where relatives of the displaced people were waiting along with a group of Russian and Western journalists, Zolotukhin said.

All of the people were evacuated and there were no casualties, he added.

On Wednesday, Zolotukhin warned that the militants were preventing residents from leaving Eastern Ghouta and had intensified their shelling of the exit corridor.

Syria seizes arms destined for Ghouta terrorists

Additionally on Thursday, Syrian government authorities confiscated a large shipment of weapons and ammunition destined for al-Nusra Front terrorists in Eastern Ghouta.

Some of the weapons were US-made, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency which also cited communication devices among the items seized.

Holed up inside Eastern Ghouta, foreign-backed militants have been launching indiscriminate mortar and rocket attacks on the Syrian capital Damascus, which have resulted in many civilian deaths.

The Syrian army, backed by the Russian air force, has launched an operation to liberate the region.

Syria has established a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave the operation zone, while Russia has been enforcing daily pauses in fighting to facilitate the exit of people.

On February 24, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution demanding a month-long ceasefire across Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations, but that has failed to reduce terrorist attacks on civilians.